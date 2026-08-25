Prospera Finance Appoints Renowned Corporate Strategist Ijeoma Ude to Board of Directors

Prospera Finance Limited, a fast-growing financial services firm in Nigeria, has expanded its governance board with the appointment of Dr. Ijeoma Ude as a Non-Executive Director.

The strategic appointment brings Dr. Ude’s extensive expertise in brand positioning, corporate revenue expansion, and strategic leadership to Prospera Finance as the institution continues to broaden its footprint in commercial lending, SME support, and digital financial management.

Prospera Finance

Dr. Ude joins the board with a distinguished track record of driving organizational growth, executing cross-sector market penetration strategies, and spearheading top-tier marketing and commercial initiatives. Over the course of her remarkable multi-decade career, she has consistently been recognized for elevated corporate governance, sales leadership, and customer engagement frameworks.

Having built an exemplary reputation across the media, business development, and marketing ecosystems, Dr. Ude brings deep institutional knowledge and board-level oversight. Her professional achievements have earned her prestigious accolades, receiving Merit Awards.

A scholar and continuous learner, Dr. Ude holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Bradford, UK, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chichester, UK, and credentials in Business Management from the Metropolitan School of Business Management, UK. She is also a graduate of the Senior Management Program at Lagos Business School.

In addition to her academic achievements, she holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Organizational Management, along with a wide range of professional fellowships and licenses. She is an alumna of the Lagos Business School, a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and holds doctoral fellowships across notable institutions including FIGPCM, CCM, LPC, FCIHRM, CHRP, AISM, and IPMA.

As a certified Conflict Manager, licensed Peace and Conflictologist, and certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP), Dr. Ude’s multidimensional background positions her uniquely to guide Prospera Finance in policy formulation, stakeholder alignment, and sustainable corporate expansion.

Her vast skill set spans operational business strategies, relationship management, cross-selling frameworks, and leading high-performance teams during economic transition phases.

In her new governance role as Non-Executive Director at Prospera Finance Limited, Dr. Ude will collaborate with executive management and board colleagues to strengthen corporate identity, optimize customer acquisition models, and deepen strategic partnerships across Nigeria’s financial services sector.