Back to Bar Returns for New Football Season

As Europe’s football kicks off, Goldberg has returned with the second edition of its Back to Bar consumer promotion, offering consumers instant airtime rewards and a chance to win N250,000 every week at participating outlets across Nigeria.

The promotion, which runs from August to November 2026, comes as major European football leagues return to action, with the Premier League kicking off its new season on August 21 and La Liga already underway.

Through Back to Bar 2.0, consumers who purchase two bottles of Goldberg at participating outlets will receive N400 worth of airtime and an entry into the weekly cash draw. Winners of the N250,000 prize will be selected throughout the promotion.

The campaign will run in selected outlets across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin, Makurdi, Jos and Yola, placing the promotion alongside the matchday experience as football fans return to bars and viewing centres to follow their clubs.

The latest edition builds on the first Back to Bar campaign, which rewarded consumers with instant airtime and gave selected winners trips to the United Kingdom and Qatar to experience football beyond local viewing centres.

For Goldberg, the return of the campaign is an opportunity to deepen its connection with consumers who often gather at bars to watch matches, socialise and share the excitement of the football season.

“The first edition of Back to Bar showed us just how strongly consumers connected with the campaign. The response was clear: people showed up, participated, and made it a part of their experience,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

“Seeing that success made it an easy decision to bring it back. With Back to Bar 2.0, we are building on that momentum by creating even more opportunities for consumers to come together, enjoy their time at the bars and be rewarded.”

Goldberg Back to Bar 2.0 runs at participating outlets nationwide until November 30, 2026. Participation is restricted to consumers of legal drinking age.