Foundation,  UTL Trust   Celebrate Law School’s  Best  Graduating Student

Oyin Jolayemi Foundation (OJF), and UTL Trust Management Services Limited has honoured Adeniyi Israel Adekunle, the overall best graduating student of the Nigerian Law School for the 2026 Call to Bar and a long-time beneficiary of the foundation’s scholarship programme.

OJF is a private philanthropic organisation committed toimproving access to educational opportunities for Nigerians, while UTL is a leading corporate trustee in Nigeria and trustee to the foundation.

Adeniyi, who also won several other awards, thanked the OJF for its financial and moral support. He noted that he became a beneficiary while in Senior Secondary School 1 (SS1) and that the support from the foundation and its trustees enabled him to finance his university and law school programmes without financial difficulty.

He also graduated as the best graduating student in the Common Law programme at the University of Ilorin with a CGPA of 4.83, the highest ever recorded in the Faculty’s history.

The Founder of OJF, Otunba (Dr.) M. Oyin Jolayemi, congratulated Adeniyi on his achievement and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

Also, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of UTL Trust Management Services Limited, Mrs. Olufunke Aiyepola, congratulated Adeniyi for making the foundation proud and urged him not to rest on his oars.

On behalf of other beneficiaries of the foundation who are as well doing verywell, Aiyepola thanked Oyin Jolayemi for being such a blessing to them.

“Thank you so much, sir. It has been a privilege working with you on this,” she said.

UTL Trust Management Services Limited is a thought leader in the Nigerian corporate trusteeship space and boasts a rich history spanning six decades, marked by professionalism, innovation and expertise across a variety of trust transactions.