LESS NOISE, MORE IMPACT

Kabir Masari is a bridge between the Presidency, party stakeholders, elected officials and other influential actors, writes ADE SAMUEL

Every successful presidency depends not only on the vision of the elected leader but also on the quality of those entrusted with translating that vision into political reality. While ministers formulate policies and agencies execute programmes, political advisers perform a different but equally important function. They help maintain relationships, manage competing interests, anticipate political risks and ensure that governance remains connected to the realities of party politics. Within President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Ibrahim Kabir Masari occupies one of those strategic positions.

The office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters is not one that naturally attracts public attention. Its work is largely conducted away from television cameras and newspaper headlines. Yet in Nigeria’s political system, where coalition-building, consultation and consensus are indispensable, such roles can carry considerable influence. The effectiveness of the office often lies not in public visibility but in the ability to foster dialogue, reduce tensions and support the political stability needed for governance.

Masari first came into national prominence during the 2023 presidential election when he served as placeholder for the then APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before his name was officially submitted to INEC as the candidate of APC, even though he has been his friend for over 30 years. The arrangement was a strategic and temporary measure that enabled the party to comply with electoral requirements while broader consultations continued. By accepting the responsibility, Masari demonstrated political maturity, loyalty and an understanding that party strategy sometimes requires personal sacrifice. His conduct throughout the process reflected discipline and a commitment to the collective interest, qualities that further strengthened President Tinubu’s confidence in his judgment and earned him recognition as one of the President’s trusted political allies.

His subsequent appointment into the Presidency suggested that President Tinubu valued his political experience and organisational abilities. While much of Masari’s day-to-day work remains outside the public domain, political advisers generally serve as bridges between the Presidency, party stakeholders, elected officials and other influential actors. In a country as politically diverse as Nigeria, that function can be essential to sustaining dialogue and managing expectations.

President Tinubu’s political career has long been associated with coalition-building and the cultivation of political networks. From his years as Governor of Lagos State to his emergence as President, his style has often relied on assembling teams of trusted allies with different areas of expertise. Political advisers are part of that broader architecture. Their role is not to replace elected leaders but to provide strategic counsel and help navigate the complexities of governance.

Nigeria’s political environment presents unique challenges. Regional interests, party dynamics, legislative negotiations and competing policy priorities all require continuous engagement. Governments pursuing ambitious reforms must not only implement policies but also build sufficient political support to sustain them. This makes political management almost as important as policy management.

Against that backdrop, the value of experienced political advisers becomes more apparent. Effective advisers help identify emerging political concerns before they develop into larger problems. They encourage dialogue among stakeholders and help maintain cohesion within governing coalitions. These responsibilities are often invisible to the public, but they can influence the broader political climate.

Like every political appointment, the work of presidential advisers should also be viewed through the lens of accountability. Their success should not be measured by proximity to power alone but by whether their contributions strengthen democratic governance, improve communication between government and stakeholders, and help create an environment in which public institutions can function effectively. Healthy democracies benefit when political advisers facilitate consensus while respecting institutional processes.

As attention gradually shifts toward the evolving political landscape and the approach to future electoral cycles, advisers who understand party structures, political negotiation and coalition management are likely to remain important figures within the administration. Their work may become even more significant as governments balance policy implementation with the need to sustain broad political support.

Whether one views the Tinubu administration favourably or critically, it is difficult to dispute that effective political management is indispensable in a country as diverse and dynamic as Nigeria. The success of any presidency depends not only on executive decisions but also on the quality of advice available to the President and the capacity of trusted aides to build bridges across political interests.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari represents one aspect of that political machinery, and his appointment reflects the importance President Tinubu places on trusted political counsel. Ultimately, history will judge every presidential adviser not by the prominence of the office they held but by the contribution they made to political stability, effective governance and the strengthening of democratic institutions. In that respect, the office Masari occupies remains one of the quieter yet strategically important components of the Tinubu presidency.

Samuel writes from Abuja