AAU Law Alumni Demand Probe Into Alleged Arrest, Detention of Lawyer at OPay Office

Wale Igbintade

The Ambrose Alli University Law Class of 2003/2004 Alumni Association has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the alleged arrest, handcuffing and detention of its member, Mr Simon Eromosele, by police officers in Abuja while, according to the association, he was carrying out his professional duties as a lawyer.

The association also called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Eromosele’s arrest at the Jabi office of OPay Digital Services Limited on August 14, 2026.

In a statement dated August 20, 2026, signed by its President, Andrew Obakpolor, and General Secretary, Elizabeth A. Iyamu Ojo, the association said Eromosele had visited OPay’s Jabi office to follow up on a legal letter dated July 13, 2026, which he had written on behalf of his client.

According to the statement, the letter sought clarification on the legal basis for restrictions allegedly placed on the client’s bank accounts after earlier correspondence had reportedly not received a response from OPay.

The association alleged that Eromosele was informed by customer service officials that he would be attended to by the company’s Legal Department but was subsequently approached by a plain-clothes police officer within the premises and informed that he was under arrest.

It further alleged that Eromosele was handcuffed in the presence of members of the public and taken in a commercial taxi to Utako Police Station, Abuja, despite identifying himself as a lawyer and producing his Nigerian Bar Association identity card.

The association said the circumstances of the alleged arrest raised concerns because, according to its account, Eromosele had identified himself and explained that he was acting as counsel to his client.

At Utako Police Station, the association alleged that Eromosele was asked to surrender his personal belongings and remove his shoes, belt, shirt and trousers before being placed in a detention cell for about one hour and 30 minutes.

He was subsequently transferred, still in handcuffs, to the Police Monitoring Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja, according to the statement.

The association further alleged that DSP Adamu Bulangu questioned Eromosele’s authority to represent his client and raised concerns about his having written a legal letter to OPay in connection with the matter.

According to the association, Bulangu also allegedly asked Eromosele to produce his client before he could be released.

The group also raised concerns about the alleged seizure and examination of Eromosele’s mobile phone.

It alleged that after Eromosele was temporarily allowed to use the device to obtain information required for his statement, the phone was taken from him and that some WhatsApp communications were accessed and messages sent to members of the Nigerian Bar Association seeking legal assistance were allegedly deleted.

The association said Eromosele reported that the officer allegedly told him that the lawyers he was contacting could not assist him.

The alumni association said that, if established by an appropriate investigation, the allegations would raise concerns about the treatment of a lawyer while carrying out professional duties and the handling of his private communications.

It further alleged that, despite the intervention of Michael Ochili, Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch, Eromosele was denied bail and allegedly handcuffed again before being taken to a SARS detention facility in Abuja.

According to the statement, he remained there until about 10 p.m. before being returned to Force Headquarters and subsequently released on self-recognisance following interventions by members of the legal profession.

The association called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrest, detention and treatment of Eromosele and to determine the roles of all officers involved.

It also called for an investigation into the alleged seizure of Eromosele’s phone and the reported access to and deletion of electronic communications.

The group urged the police to identify all officers who authorised or participated in the alleged arrest, handcuffing, transportation and detention and to make the outcome of any disciplinary investigation public, subject to applicable law.

It further called for appropriate action against any officer found to have breached the law or applicable professional standards.

The association also demanded that Eromosele receive an official apology if an investigation establishes that his rights were violated.

It gave the police 14 working days to respond to its demands, stating that it would consider further legal action if the matter was not satisfactorily addressed.

The alumni group also called on OPay to conduct an internal review of the circumstances surrounding Eromosele’s arrest at its premises and to clarify its policy regarding law-enforcement involvement in matters involving customers’ legal representatives.

It urged the company to make the outcome of any internal review public and to consider an apology if the allegations against it were substantiated.

The association called on the Inspector-General of Police, Police Service Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian Bar Association to monitor the matter and ensure that the allegations were investigated impartially.

It stressed that its intervention was not intended to obstruct or prejudice any legitimate criminal investigation but to seek accountability and respect for constitutional safeguards.

The association said the incident, if established as alleged, could have implications for the ability of lawyers to represent clients and for public confidence in the administration of justice.

It pledged to continue monitoring the matter and supporting lawful efforts to resolve the allegations.

“An injury to one member of the legal profession is an injury to the administration of justice itself,” the association said, adding that the rule of law remained the bedrock of every democratic society.