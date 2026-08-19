Zulum Pledges N100m, Stronger Partnerships to Revamp UMTH, Borno Healthcare

• Commissions NEDC-funded fertility centre, maternity complex

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pledged stronger collaboration with the federal government and development partners to transform healthcare delivery in the state, while announcing a N100 million government donation in support of a book chronicling the tenure of the Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo.

Zulum made the commitments on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the opening of the 9th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Radiologists of Nigeria (ARIN), where he also commissioned a Fertility Care Centre and En-Suite Maternity Complex constructed through the intervention of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The governor said the expansion of specialist healthcare infrastructure at UMTH was particularly significant for a state that had endured years of insurgency and, more recently, devastating flooding, which placed enormous pressure on public institutions and healthcare services.

He assured the hospital and other federal health institutions in Borno of continued state government support, stressing that sustainable improvement in healthcare would require stronger cooperation among federal and state authorities, development agencies and professional bodies.

“As a state government, we will continue to support the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and other healthcare institutions within our capacity, while strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government and other partners,” Zulum said.

The governor described UMTH as a critical institution not only for Borno but for the wider North-East, given its role in saving lives, training medical personnel, conducting research and providing specialist services to a population that has faced prolonged humanitarian and security challenges.

He commended the management of the hospital under Prof. Ahidjo, saying the institution had recorded significant advances in infrastructure, specialist services, medical education, research and professional development.

“You are not only managing a Teaching Hospital; you are building a legacy that will benefit generations to come,” Zulum told the UMTH leadership.

The governor’s intervention comes as the hospital expands its capacity to provide specialised services, with the newly commissioned Fertility Care Centre and En-Suite Maternity Complex expected to improve access to reproductive and maternal healthcare in Borno and neighbouring states.

The NEDC-funded facilities represent one of the latest interventions aimed at strengthening critical infrastructure in the North-East, where years of conflict have severely strained public services and healthcare institutions.

Zulum also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for supporting Borno in healthcare infrastructure, human capital development and institutional strengthening, while commending NEDC for its interventions across the region.

The governor further announced a N100 million donation by the Borno State Government towards the book, Duty and Courage: The Story of Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, 2018–2026, authored by Dr. James Bwala.

The publication documents the career and achievements of Ahidjo during his tenure as UMTH Chief Medical Director and was formally presented at the event.

Zulum described the occasion as an opportunity to recognise institutional leadership while highlighting the importance of documenting the experiences and achievements of professionals who have contributed to rebuilding public institutions during difficult periods.

He said the ARIN conference, scientific sessions, book presentation and project commissioning underscored the importance of research, knowledge exchange and continuous professional development in building a stronger healthcare system.

He congratulated the management and staff of UMTH on the achievements and expressed confidence that the newly commissioned projects would further consolidate the hospital’s position as a centre of excellence.

The event attracted the deputy governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur; Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi; Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume; members of the National and Borno State Houses of Assembly; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; commissioners; traditional rulers; the Managing Director of NEDC and other dignitaries.