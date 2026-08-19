Stanbic IBTC Upgrades Transaction Banking Platform

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank, has said that it has upgraded its transaction banking platform to FinnAxia 9.0, deepening its partnership with Nucleus Software and strengthening its capacity to deliver digital banking solutions to corporate and institutional clients.

The upgrade, it said, marks another milestone in the more than decade-long relationship between Stanbic IBTC Bank and Nucleus Software, as both organisations continue to invest in technology to improve transaction banking services amid growing demand for faster, seamless and digitally enabled banking solutions.

Commenting on the development, Executive Director, Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin, said the upgrade reflects the bank’s commitment to continuously strengthening the solutions it provides to clients.

He said, “Our relationship with Nucleus Software has spanned a decade and forms part of our broader commitment to continuously strengthening the solutions and services we provide to clients. As transaction banking continues to evolve, we remain focused on investing in capabilities that help businesses operate with greater speed, visibility and confidence.”

Also speaking, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head of Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said the upgrade would enable the bank to simplify customer journeys while improving the speed at which new capabilities can be introduced.

“Transaction banking today is about delivering intelligent, seamless and responsive experiences for customers. This enhancement further strengthens our ability to simplify customer journeys, improve operational efficiency and introduce new capabilities more rapidly. It reflects our continued commitment to supporting clients with solutions that evolve alongside their business needs and growth ambitions,” he said.