NOW THAT THE OSUN ELECTION IS OVER



The much anticipated Osun State governorship election has been won and lost, bringing to an end weeks of intense political activities, anxiety and uncertainty across the state. While the outcome has produced a victor, the election has also left in its wake an unfortunate trail of deaths, injuries, violence, threats, intimidation and other negative conduct. Reports indicate that at least 34 election related violent incidents and 18 deaths were recorded in Osun from May 2026, although other accounts have reported higher figures.



Whatever the political differences may have been, the reported deaths were uncalled for and unnecessary. No election, political office or ambition is worth the life of another Nigerian. The people of Osun were entitled to choose their governor without having to live under fear of being attacked or killed because of their political preference. It is therefore important that the state and the country do not simply move on because voting has ended. The circumstances surrounding the violence must be properly investigated and those responsible held accountable.



There are questions that demand answers. Who were responsible for the killings and other acts of violence recorded in Osun before the election? How many suspects have been arrested? How many have been prosecuted? Were the perpetrators acting independently, or were some of them sponsored, financed or encouraged by political interests? These questions cannot be dismissed as partisan accusations. Reports before the election documented numerous politically motivated killings and clashes, making a comprehensive investigation necessary.



This is a matter that deserves serious attention, not only for the sake of the victims and their families but also to prevent a recurrence elsewhere in Nigeria. If political violence is allowed to go unpunished after every election, politicians and their supporters may continue to regard violence as an acceptable instrument of political competition. The lesson from Osun must therefore be that political violence has consequences, regardless of the party involved or the political status of those behind it.



Equally worrying was the open use of threatening and inflammatory language by some politicians and public office holders during the period leading to the election. The controversy surrounding statements attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, for instance, generated widespread concern and calls for investigation, while the National Human Rights Commission described the alleged remarks as capable of encouraging electoral violence and voter intimidation. Political leaders must understand that words have consequences, particularly when spoken before supporters who may interpret them as instructions to act.



Beyond police invitations and routine investigations, there should be consideration of an independent judicial inquiry into the violence surrounding the Osun election. Such an inquiry should establish, as far as possible, the circumstances that led to the loss of lives, identify those who planned, financed, encouraged or participated in violent acts, and examine the conduct of individuals who made inciting statements against political opponents. Anyone found culpable should face prosecution in accordance with the law, irrespective of political affiliation, wealth, influence or the public office being occupied.



Another issue that should not be allowed to disappear with the conclusion of the election is the unexplained interruption in the transmission of results through INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The portal reportedly remained without new uploads for more than two hours after thousands of polling unit results had already been transmitted, creating understandable concern among members of the public. Reports showed that 3,292 of the 3,763 expected polling unit results, representing 87.48 per cent, had been uploaded before the prolonged pause. ⁠INEC should provide a clear, detailed and technically credible explanation of what happened, because unexplained interruptions in a system designed to enhance transparency can easily create suspicion even when there may be an innocent technical explanation.



The security agencies, however, deserve commendation for the level of professionalism and integrity displayed during the election itself. Despite the disturbing atmosphere that preceded the poll, the security presence helped to maintain order and allowed voters to exercise their franchise. That commendation should not, however, prevent the same agencies from thoroughly investigating the violence that preceded the election. Professionalism is strongest when it is accompanied by accountability, and Nigerians need to see that those responsible for political killings and threats will not escape justice.



As Governor Ademola Adeleke begins another term following his victory, the responsibility before him is now greater than the campaign that brought him to office. He should be magnanimous in victory and deliberately seek to unite the state. Osun belongs not only to those who voted for him but also to those who voted against him, those who voted for other candidates and those who chose not to participate. The governor has an opportunity to demonstrate that the end of an election can also mark the beginning of reconciliation, healing and a renewed commitment to peaceful political participation. INEC, for its part, must examine every grey area exposed by the Osun election, including the IReV interruption and other concerns raised during the process, and correct them well ahead of the 2027 general elections. The real success of Osun will not be measured only by who won the election, but by whether Nigeria learns enough from the experience to ensure that the next contest is fought with ballots, not bullets.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra State