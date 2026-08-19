I Rejected Tinubu as Running Mate over Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Atiku Recounts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has narrated how he rejected an attempt by then Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu to become his running mate, saying he opposed a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the interest of the country.

In a Hausa-speaking video interview shared on X, Atiku disclosed how some elders approached him after he secured the presidential ticket that Tinubu wanted to be his running mate.

According to him, Tinubu sent five elders among them Tom Ikimi, Bisi Akande and three others, to discuss the issue with him.

Atiku said, “He said he would back me to secure the ticket. After I got the ticket, he sent five elders among them Tom Ikimi, Bisi Akande and three others.

“They told me that Tinubu wanted to be my running mate. I told them that, as Christians they should understand that it was inappropriate for me to pick a Muslim as my running mate.

“I asked them why they could not tell him that. I told them that I could not accept a Muslim-Muslim ticket, because it would not be of the best interest of our country. He broke away and backed the late President Umaru Musa Ya’adua, may his soul rest in peace.”

He said they parted ways from then and did not find themselves in the same political camp until in 2014 during Buhari’s campaign.

“I returned to Abuja after the convention and Late President Muhammadu Buhari visited me at my residence. He told me that he had contested the primary election and won, but needed support to win the secondary election, saying he could not win without my support.

“I gave him one condition because I learnt that Tinubu wanted Buhari to pick him as his running mate. I assured him I will support on the condition that he will not do Muslim-Muslim ticket. After about five minutes of thought, he assured me would not.”

Atiku said after Buhari left his residence, Tinubu sent his emissaries to ask Buhari about the agreement they reached to be picked as running mate.

He added: “Tinubu was so upset, saying that Buhari had not kept his promise, and so on. He was eventually calmed down. He later asked Buhari to pick his wife since she is a Christian, but Buhari declined to work with a female running mate.

“Clerics were involved in the ensuing disagreement, but in the end, Tinubu was convinced to nominate Osinbajo, who was his Attorney-General and a Christian and Buhari accepted the nomination.”