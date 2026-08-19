Gombe Tsangaya Scholars, Teachers Express Confidence in Governor, Endorse Gwamna

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Thousands of ‘Alarammas’ and Qur’anic scholars across Gombe State have passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya-led APC administration and endorsed the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Jamilu Ishaku Gwamna, pledging their support for the continuity of the development programmes and policies of the current administration.

The endorsement was made at a gathering organised under the auspices of the Coalition of Tsangaya Teachers of Gombe State, which brought together thousands of Qur’anic scholars and teachers from the 11 local government areas of the state.

The scholars took turns to commend the administration for its interventions in learning infrastructure, healthcare and the inclusion of Qur’anic scholars and learners in government programmes, citing the establishment of modern Tsangaya schools and more than 120 equipped study centres across the state.

They noted that the interventions significantly improved learning conditions, with some Almajiri students gaining opportunities to study abroad, while others benefited from improved accommodation, skills training and learning facilities.

They also highlighted the enrolment of 1,000 Almajiris in the Gombe State Health Insurance Scheme as a major step towards improving their welfare, while describing the establishment of the Almajiri Commission as a landmark initiative capable of providing lasting institutional support for Qur’anic education beyond the present administration.

The Tsangaya teachers thanked the government for the interventions and pledged continued support for Governor Yahaya, and Gwamna with their votes and those of their family members and adult students.

Representing the governor at the event, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Inuwa Kari, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the welfare and advancement of education, including Qur’anic and Islamic education.

He stated that the governor had consistently accorded every Gombe indigene the respect, recognition and sense of belonging they deserve as citizens, assuring the guests that all outstanding promises and commitments made to the Qur’anic education community would be fulfilled before the expiration of the administration.

According to him, following extensive consultations, the governor has identified and supported a worthy successor, Dr. Gwamna, expressing confidence that he would sustain the administration’s achievements and build on the legacies already established.

He therefore called for continued prayers and support for the administration towards the successful implementation of its development programmes and projects across the state.

The call for continued support was echoed by the Chairman of Gombe Local Government Area and ALGON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Garkuwa, who appreciated the Qur’anic scholars for honouring the invitation and for their support and endorsement of Governor Yahaya and the APC gubernatorial candidate.

While appreciating the scholars’ support, he appealed for greater inclusion of ‘Alarammas’ and Qur’anic scholars in appointments and governance, saying that such move would provide them with greater opportunities and strengthen their sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Sani Haruna, urged local government chairmen to emulate the governor by actively participating in, and supporting the activities of Qur’anic scholars, particularly in the discharge of their religious responsibilities.

He said that such support was consistent with the administration’s vision of inclusive governance and its commitment to ensuring that all segments of society are carried along.

Reinforcing the administration’s commitment to Qur’anic education, the Secretary of the Muslims Welfare Board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, reiterated Yahaya’s efforts to modernise Almajiri education and improve the prospects of Qur’anic learners.

He said the support of Qur’anic scholars has strengthened the governor’s confidence in identifying a successor capable of sustaining the administration’s legacy projects.

Alhaji Sa’adu further observed that the APC has gained strong acceptance among communities around Qur’anic schools, attributing the development to the administration’s interventions aimed at giving Qur’anic scholars and learners a greater sense of belonging and ensuring their inclusion in governance.

In her remarks, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Almajiri and Tsangaya Education, Sayyada Dahiru Bauchi, explained that education, particularly Tsangaya education, has received the priority it deserves under the present administration.

She highlighted the construction of 11 mega Tsangaya schools across the 11 local government areas of the state, alongside several other training centres established by the Inuwa-led administration.

“These interventions have contributed to broadening access to both Islamic and western education, as well as skills acquisition,” she said.

According to her, the foundation for the interventions was laid through the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme, under which several initiatives were implemented to support Qur’anic learning and the acquisition of modern skills.

She added that the interventions also provided Qur’anic scholars with opportunities to further their education in colleges and other institutions of learning, enabling them to integrate into modern society without losing touch with their roots, culture and religion.

Responding on behalf of, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, Alhaji Tanko Gwamna pledged the candidate’s commitment to sustaining and building on Governor Yahaya’s legacies.

He also called for continued support for the governor, Dr. Gwamna and all APC candidates across the various levels of government.

The event featured Qur’anic recitations by scholars, alongside prayers for peace, unity and continued progress in Gombe State and Nigeria.