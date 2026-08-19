FICAN Conference to Spotlight Banking Reforms, Fintech

Nume Ekeghe

Nigeria’s banking recapitalisation programme, tax reforms and the rapid expansion of financial technology will take centre stage as policymakers, regulators and financial industry leaders converge in Lagos for the 36th Anniversary Annual Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

The two-day conference, slated for September in Lagos is themed, “Building on the Gains of Recapitalisation, Tax Reform and Fintech Revolution.”

The conference is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to assess the impact of the far-reaching reforms undertaken across Nigeria’s financial sector and examine how the gains can be consolidated to support economic growth, attract investment, deepen financial inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the financial system.

The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, will deliver the keynote address, while the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Dr. Oliver Alawuba, will serve as guest speaker.

Panel sessions will feature senior representatives from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Fintech Association of Nigeria, OPay Digital Services Limited, Providus Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Speaking on the conference, FICAN Chairman, Chima Titus Nwokoji, said the event would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to critically evaluate the reforms and develop practical measures for sustaining their gains.

“This year’s conference comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s economy. Banking recapitalisation, tax reforms and the rapid expansion of financial technology are reshaping the financial services landscape.

“Our objective is to bring together policymakers, regulators and industry leaders to assess the gains recorded so far and develop practical recommendations that will deepen financial stability, promote inclusive growth and enhance investor confidence,” he said.