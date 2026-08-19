emPLE Meets Recapitalisation Requirement, Wins Customer Confidence

Ebere Nwoji

emPLE Nigeria, said it has strengthened its capital position thus occupying a space in the list of approved companies on the official website of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

This, according to the underwriting firm, indicates that the company has met the applicable recapitalisation requirements, thereby reinforcing its financial strength and capacity to deliver sustainable value to customers and stakeholders across its Life and General Insurance businesses.

According to the Managing Director, emPLE General Insurance Limited, Olalekan Oyinlade, the company’s ability to deliver on this commitment was further demonstrated by the payment of over N7 billion in claims by both emPLE Life Assurance Limited and emPLE General Insurance Limited in 2025.

Oyinlade, said meeting the recapitalisation requirement was important, but what mattered most was what that strength enabled the company to do for its customers.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director, emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Jolaolu Fakoya, said, “Our business has always been centered on the people and the responsibility we carry when they entrust their families, businesses, assets and aspirations to us. A stronger capital position gives us greater capacity to fulfil that responsibility, deepen customer confidence and continue developing solutions that meet the real protection needs of Nigerians, “ he said.