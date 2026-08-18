MaskKing speaks on Using Afro-Fusion to Challenge the ‘Matrix’ Holding Society Captive

Uptown the MaskKing, Nigerian’s Afrobeat and Afrofusion artiste raises new debate using music to question the routines, beliefs and social expectations that he believes have kept many young people trapped in a cycle of conformity.

For the emerging Gen Z artiste, music goes beyond entertainment. Through his Afro-fusion sound, MaskKing explores what he describes as the “matrix” — a system of expectations that encourages people to work harder, fit in, consume more, chase status and remain distracted without questioning the structures around them.

His message is centred on awakening his listeners to the possibility of challenging beliefs and habits they may have accepted without examination.

According to MaskKing, many people have gradually become like “non-player characters” — moving through life on autopilot, following routines and expectations without stopping to ask whether the path they are on is truly theirs.

He believes that habits, routines, social beliefs and the pressure to conform can create a form of unconscious programming that limits individual freedom and critical thinking.

“We have taken most people as non-player characters — asleep, unconscious and programmed by habits, routines and beliefs they never question. We live within a system of expectations: work harder, fit in, buy more, chase status, stay distracted and never question the rules.”

For MaskKing, that system is what many people may describe as the “matrix” — an environment that can make conformity feel comfortable while discouraging people from challenging the status quo.

He argues that society has become accustomed to the comfort offered by existing power structures, even when those structures may limit people’s ability to think or act independently.

“We have allowed ourselves to live in a world where we are too afraid to dare the system. Power gives you something comfortable to live inside, but that comfort can also become the controlling machine.”

Through his Afro-fusion music, MaskKing seeks to turn these ideas into relatable stories and messages for a generation increasingly questioning conventional definitions of success, identity and freedom.

His music challenges listeners to become more conscious of the forces influencing their everyday decisions and to develop the courage to question what they have been taught to accept.

At the heart of MaskKing’s message is the belief that truth ultimately exposes falsehood.

“When lies meet the truth, they fall flat.”

As he continues to develop his sound and artistic identity, MaskKing is positioning his Afro-fusion not only as a musical expression but also as a platform for social commentary, self-awareness and a call for young people to break away from unconscious patterns and question the systems shaping their lives.