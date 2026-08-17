NSIB Laments Planned Reduction of  5% TSC Share

Sumaina Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Director Genera, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr., has warned that the proposed reduction of its share from the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) from 6% to 4% would affect the agency’s ability to effectively discharge its expanding transport safety investigation mandate.

Badeh made the disclosure during a media chat with journalists in Abuja, stressing that the Bureau is currently handling a growing volume of investigations across Nigeria’s aviation, rail and maritime sectors.

He asserted that the NSIB’s responsibilities have expanded significantly beyond aviation accident investigation, requiring increased funding, specialised equipment, technical expertise and deployment of investigators across the country.

He opined that the proposed adjustment in the funding arrangement was therefore a matter of concern, given the Bureau’s expanding statutory responsibilities.

According to him, “The investigations cover some of the country’s recent significant transport incidents, including the Arik Air B737-700 engine anomaly; Rigasa-Idu passenger train incident. MV Maersk Valparaiso/MT Lady Martina collision; Warri-Itakpe train derailment; VMO Aero roadway landing near Asaba; Benue River boat accident; and the Enugu Air E170 runway excursion at Benin.”

He stated that the Bureau’s investigations are aimed at independently establishing what happened, identifying contributing factors and developing safety recommendations capable of preventing similar occurrences.