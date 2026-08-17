  • Monday, 17th August, 2026

Malawi Succumb to Cameroon’s Superior Firepower as Lionesses Win Historic WAFCON

Sport | 4 seconds ago

Cameroon won the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations  (WAFCON) for the first time after a commanding 3-0 victory over Malawi in Sunday’s final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Marie Ngah scored twice, either side of Naomi Ndjoah Eto’s goal, as the Indomitable Lionesses produced a devastating first-half display to finally end their long wait for continental glory.

Ngah opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Ndjoah Eto doubled the advantage 10 minutes later after being set up by Myriam Nyadjou.

Ngah then struck again three minutes into first-half stoppage time, this time from an assist by Ndjoah Eto, to effectively settle the contest before the interval.

The victory made Cameroon the fourth different nation to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

It also ended a painful sequence of three previous final defeats for the Indomitable Lionesses, who had lost to Nigeria in the deciding match in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

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