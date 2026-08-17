Forest’s Guard of Honour for Departing Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi, who is set to join Coventry City, received a guard of honour from his teammates during Forest preseason match against Brest on Sunday.

Awoniyi said goodbye to the fans at City Ground at half-time of their 2-0 win over Brest, and the first-team squad tossed him in the air in celebration.

After the match, Forest manager Oliver Glasner said that Awoniyi was probably one of the most pleasant people he had met and was always friendly and smiling

Glasner stated that everyone at the club and in the stands likes him because he always gives his full effort for the team and the bench.

The manager added this was the reason Awoniyi deserved such a farewell and a guard of honour, and why they had decided to provide it. Glasner wished him the best at his next club, but not when they compete against Forest.

The 29-year-old striker is expected to join Coventry in the next few days and be ready to play in their team for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday.