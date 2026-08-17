  • Monday, 17th August, 2026

Barcelona Agree £65m Deal to Sign Rodri from Man City

Sport | 3 seconds ago

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City for about £65m

The 30-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is set to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish champions.

The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Rodri made 298 appearances across seven trophy-laden seasons at City after joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then club record £62.8m.

He missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, and parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue.

However, he was back to his best at the World Cup in the summer, leading Spain to their second title and being named player of the tournament.

Rodri leaves City having won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2022-23

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