Arsenal Open New Season with Community Shield Win over Man City

Premier League champions Arsenal produced a statement 3-0 win over rivals Manchester City to lift the 2026 Community Shield in Cardiff.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead after just 23 seconds when Myles Lewis-Skelly slipped in Riccardo Calafiori, who slotted an effort past Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal then doubled their lead in the 28th minute through Kai Havertz’s downward header after summer signing Christos Tzolis had nodded Martin Odegaard’s cross back across goal.

Three minutes into the second half, Tzolis found Odegaard in the City box and the Norwegian forced Donnarumma to the floor with an excellent fake shot before passing the ball into the opposite corner.

The Gunners’ victory over the FA Cup holders gave them their second trophy in four months and their 18th Community Shield title overall.

The match was played at Principality Stadium while Wembley hosts Canadian singer The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours til Dawn’ tour.