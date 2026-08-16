Kwara PDP Unveils Reconcilation Committee to Resolve Internal Crisis Ahead of 2027 General Election

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has set up a reconciliation committee to resolve lingering internal disagreements, strengthen unity and reposition the party for electoral success ahead of the 2027 general election.

The committee is headed by a party leader and former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Suleiman Atolagbe Alege.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the committee, the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Issa Adamu Bawa, said the initiative was aimed at consolidating the party’s grassroots structures and strengthening relationships among members and stakeholders.

Bawa said: “The strategic initiative by the party leadership is to further consolidate the PDP’s grassroots structures, reconcile members and stakeholders, strengthen existing political relationships and create a stronger platform for collective political action ahead of 2027.”

He emphasised that the strength and electoral prospects of any political party depended largely on its unity, discipline, effective communication, internal democracy and ability to accommodate diverse interests.

Bawa charged members of the committee to regard their assignment as a crucial political responsibility rather than merely an administrative duty.

He also urged them to engage extensively with party leaders, former and serving political office holders, aspirants, elected representatives, youth and women leaders, ward executives, local government stakeholders, support groups, community leaders and other critical stakeholders across Kwara Central.

According to him, genuine reconciliation must be founded on fairness, mutual respect, consultation, dialogue, inclusiveness and the collective interest of the party.

Bawa further stressed that the PDP must remain a broad and inclusive political platform capable of accommodating different opinions and interests while maintaining loyalty to the party’s constitution, leadership structures, democratic principles and collective objectives.

He urged the committee to identify areas of disagreement within the party, listen carefully to grievances, promote constructive dialogue, rebuild trust and make practical recommendations capable of strengthening relationships among members and stakeholders.

Bawa also called on party members to support the reconciliation initiative, stressing that political differences should never be allowed to undermine the larger objective of building a formidable PDP capable of providing credible, responsive and people-oriented leadership for the people of Kwara State.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the committee, Alege expressed appreciation to Bawa and the State Working Committee for the confidence reposed in him and other members of the committee.

He assured the party leadership that the committee would discharge its mandate with integrity, neutrality, maturity, inclusiveness, fairness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Alege said the committee would embark on extensive consultations across Kwara Central, engaging stakeholders at various levels and providing a credible platform for members to express their concerns, offer suggestions and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the party.

He called on all stakeholders to embrace the initiative in good faith and place the overall interest of the PDP above personal differences and individual political interests.

Alege added that the committee would engage extensively with the party’s structures across Ilorin West, Ilorin South and Asa Local Government Areas, as well as other critical stakeholders within Kwara Central.