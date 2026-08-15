INEC Announces Restoration of Constituencies in Delta, Kogi 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored four more previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states.

It said this was pursuant to the judgement of the courts directing the restoration of the additional constituencies in the two states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement issued yesterday said while three constituencies were restored in Delta, one was restored in Kogi stage.

He noted, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to notify the public that it has restored four more previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies, three more in Delta and one more in Kogi states, pursuant to the judgement of the courts directing the restoration of the additional constituencies in the two states.

“The restored constituencies are: Delta State: Abraka, Isoko North II, and Ughelli South II State Constituencies, and Kogi State: Yagba West II State Constituency.

“The commission has fixed 21st – 25th August 2026 for the conduct of party primaries for the restored constituencies.

“This coincides with the period for the conduct of primaries for bye-elections to fill recent vacancies into Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State, Disina and Sakwa State Constituencies of Bauchi State, Udu State Constituency of Delta State, and Dawakin Kudu State Constituency of Kano State. Elections into these constituencies have been fixed for 19th September, 2026.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all other timelines and activities contained in the already published revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election shall apply to the restored Constituencies.”

The commission urged political parties to submit notices of their various primaries to the commission before their scheduled dates.

The commission said it remained committed to ensuring credible, inclusive, and transparent electoral processes.