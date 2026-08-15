Benue Groups, Clergy Reject FG’s Ranching Plan, Demand IDP Resettlement, Consultation

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Socio Cultural Organisation under the umbrella of Mdzough U Tiv, Ochetoha ‘k Idoma, and Omi Ny’Igede has given conditions before the establishment of ranch in the state.

The group in a media briefing by its Chairman, Air Commodore Titus Agbecha (rtd) in Makurdi, yesterday said the organisation will support the idea if only the over 500,000 displaced people by herdsmen are resettled and top-notch security is provided in the state.

He said, “I wish to address you on a matter of grave concern to Benue State. We have received with ‘mixed feelings’ the announcement by the federal government on the establishment of ranches in the country; using Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states as a pilot scheme. Ordinarily, ranching as a modern practice of animal husbandry is welcome. It can reduce farmer-herder conflict and improve food security. However, due to the peculiar realities on ground in Benue and neighbouring states, we have three critical realities that must be addressed first: We currently have over 500,000 Benue people living in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps across Benue State. They have no home to return to, no shelter, no farms, and no livelihood. Thus, it is unjust to talk about new land use for ranches when the owners of the land are still refugees in their own state.”

He added that for over five years, several communities in Benue State have been under siege. “Our villages have been attacked, occupied, and our people killed or chased away. There has been no comprehensive mediation, no justice, and no resettlement of these communities.”

He disclosed that establishing ranches under this atmosphere will be seen as rewarding violence and dispossession of the land.

“With rapid population growth, available land in Benue and neighbouring states is under immense pressure for agricultural production. Benue remains the food basket of the nation. Any programme that involves large-scale land acquisition must not undermine food production.”

He called on the federal government to prioritise the safe return and resettlement of all IDPs to their ancestral homes before any pilot scheme begins.

“Again, there must be genuine mediation, security of lives, and restoration of occupied communities. Peace must precede policy. Dialogue and consent are quite essential. Any ranching program must be done through proper consultation, consent, and compensation with host communities. Land is a sensitive issue and cannot be imposed. We are not against modern ranching, but it must be voluntary, community-driven, and must not displace food production. I call on our people to remain calm, and law-abiding. We are engaging all relevant authorities to ensure our concerns are properly addressed through dialogue. Benue is the food basket of the nation. For Nigeria to be food secure, Benue farmers must first be secure on their lands,” he declared.

Also, the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) Makurdi Diocese, has rejected the plan. In a statement signed by Chairman, Rev. Fr. Joseph Terfa Beba, the priests said the decision is unacceptable because the Benue State Government, traditional rulers and affected communities were not consulted.

The association noted that Benue has endured years of killings, displacement and destruction of communities. It warned that imposing ranching now could lead to land grabbing and permanent displacement of indigenous people.

According to the NCDPA, ranching cannot be discussed until displaced Benue residents are safely returned to reclaim their ancestral lands. The priests also argued that Benue is predominantly agrarian and that commercial ranching is not viable here.

They reaffirmed support for the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, and declared that “our land is not for sale and has never been on sale.”

Also rejecting the federal government plan is Hon. Arc. Dr. Asema Achado, member of the House of Representatives for Gwer East/Gwer West.

Speaking on the issue, Hon. Achado said while ranching is a modern practice, Benue already has the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017. He stressed that any federal intervention must respect the constitutional powers of states.

Citing the Land Use Act and the 1999 Constitution, the lawmaker urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to protect Benue’s land and agricultural interests. He warned against any scheme being used to seize ancestral lands, recalling the rejection of RUGA by Benue people.

Achado also referenced the May 2025 position of the Tiv and Idoma Traditional Councils, and a 2019 Federal High Court judgement upholding Benue’s anti-open grazing law.