Court Restrains Imo Govt, Police, Others from Blocking Ugochinyere’s Rallies, Meetings  

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has restrained the Imo State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, other security agencies and the Chairmen of Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas from interfering with the civic and political activities of the member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Justice K. Agunloye, issued the restraining order while delivering ruling in an ex parte application, pending hearing in the substantive suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/153/2026.

Defendants affected by the application filed by Chizubor Ezike, counsel to the claimant/applicant, are; the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Governor of Imo State, the Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA), the Chairmen of Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, and the Director of the SSS in the state, among others.

The court specifically restrained the defendants, their agents and anyone acting on their behalf from stopping, denying access to, sealing off or otherwise preventing Ugochinyere and his supporters from using venues for peaceful rallies, processions, meetings, campaigns and other lawful civic activities within the federal constituency and beyond, in Imo State.

It also restrained the defendants from destroying, dismantling, defacing or removing billboards and signage installed by the lawmaker across the constituency, and from providing security cover for such acts.

In addition, the court barred the defendants from breaching Ugochinyere’s rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and movement, including his right to erect signage publicising constituency projects, communicate civic messages, mobilise constituents and promote security awareness.

The development follows concerns raised over attempts to disrupt venues linked to the lawmaker and his supporters, including meetings and rallies of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Meanwhile, the judge rejected the preliminary objection by the Imo State Government seeking to vacate the injunction, and allowed the protective orders to subsist.

The matter has been adjourned to November 4, for further hearing.

Legal watchers described the ruling as a strong judicial affirmation of the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, assembly and movement, particularly in the context of political participation ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Ugochinyere has consistently maintained that his constituency engagements are lawful exercises of his mandate and his right to interact with his constituents.

Pending determination of the substantive suit, the interim orders require the defendants and their agents to refrain from any conduct capable of frustrating or obstructing the lawmaker’s civic and political activities.