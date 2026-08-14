FG Adopts 80% Practical Training for Agriculture to Boost Youth Skills, Jobs

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has approved a sweeping reform of agriculture training in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The new policy shifts the balance from classroom theory to hands-on learning, moving to 80 per cent practical training and 20 per cent theory.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the report of the National Implementation Committee on the Review and Development of Agricultural Curricula for Tertiary Institutions.

According to the minister, the new structure marks a clear departure from the previous model of 70 per cent theory and 30 per cent practical.

He explained that the emphasis on practice was designed to give students the real-world experience needed to thrive in agriculture.

“The goal is to ensure that young Nigerians acquire skills that can be applied beyond the classroom,” Alausa stated.

He added that the reform will help translate training into productive activity that contributes to national development.

The minister expressed optimism that the revised approach will produce a better-trained workforce and strengthen capacity across the agricultural value chain.

He said that would ultimately support food security and job creation.

Alausa also called for a comprehensive rollout of the new curricula. He stressed the need to sensitise industry players, academics, teachers, and other stakeholders on the rationale behind the reforms.

The minister emphasised the importance of adequate teacher training and institutional support.

According to him, these are critical to ensuring that schools can implement the new standards effectively.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, commended the committee on its work. Ahmad acknowledged the contributions of NBTE, the Skills Council, industry representatives, and academics to the review process.

She said the collaboration had strengthened and enriched the development of the new curricula.

Ahmad expressed optimism that the reforms would deliver visible results in the agricultural sector.

Presenting the report, Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje, disclosed the key outputs of the exercise. They included 36 new and reviewed ND and HND curricula, 3 NCE curricula, and 31 National Occupational Standards.

Bugaje explained that 27 of the occupational standards were developed from scratch, while four existing ones were reviewed. He said all documents had been considered and approved by relevant regulatory bodies, with a formal public presentation to follow.

In his closing remarks, Alausa assured that the ministry will work closely with NBTE, institutions, and industry to ensure effective implementation.

“Our focus remains on equipping young Nigerians with practical skills and transforming Nigeria’s agricultural potential into real opportunities,” he said.