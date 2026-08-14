Tinubu to Osun: Go Out to Vote Candidate of Your Choice on Saturday Without Fear

• Says no voter will be molested at polling booths, urges electorate to conduct themselves well

•Oyebamiji pledges inclusive governance

• Adeleke condemns Esa-Oke killing, orders heavy security deployment, cautions against incitement

•IGP bars state-established security outfits, others from participating in election

•Barau enjoins voters to return APC to mainstream in state as Sanwo-Olu drums up support for APC, candidate

• Accord dismisses Imumolen’s endorsement of APC, says any foul play’ll be resisted

•Turaki’s PDP hails judgement recognising guber choice

• Yiaga Africa worries about late SDP inclusion

• CISLAC: why Osun poll is threatened

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Okon Bassey in Uyo and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin



As a final word on the Osun State governorship poll yesterday, President Bola Tinubu told the people of the state to go out on Saturday and vote the candidates of their choice without fear of intimidating.

Tinubu enjoined all political stakeholders to desist from violence, intimidation, and harassment, and embrace peace before, during, and after governorship election

The president, who was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign, said he had put in place enough security measures to ensure free, fair, and credible election tomorrow.

However, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, condemned the recent killings in Esa Oke part of the state and the subsequent destruction of property. Adeleke also commiserated with the families of the deceased and other victims of the recent political violence across the state. He ordered more security presence in Esa Oke and its environs.

As part of efforts to ensure security during the Osun State election, Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, announced the prohibition of state government-established security outfits, quasi-security groups, and private security organisations from participating in election-security duties.

Disu said the ban was consistent with established Nigeria Police Force (NPF) election-security directives, in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu.

The APC rally attracted several APC governors and thousands of party supporters.

Tinubu stated, “Let me assure all Osun indigenes that adequate security have been provided all over the state to ensure people come out to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice without any fear or intimidation.

“Feel very free to cast your votes for the candidate of your choice. My advice, however, is that you choose wisely because there is need to link Osun State to the centre. We are waiting for Osun to join us.

“I can assure you that nobody will molest you. You can only be molested on social media and not during voting. Nobody will harass or intimidate one another. Go out and vote a party of your choice and choose wisely.”

For his part, Akpabio said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fought for democracy, therefore, he would not allow anybody to molest the already established democracy.”

The senate president equally presented the APC flag to the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Akpabio described it as the “flag of authority and power”, saying, “This is your symbol of your authority.”

A statement by Akpabio’s Media Office, explained that Tinubu expressed confidence in APC’s chances of winning Saturday’s election, saying the large turnout at the campaign was evidence of the party’s growing acceptance in the state.

“From the crowd here today, I am more than convinced that APC is the dominant party in Osun State,” he said.

He cited the presence of former governor and erstwhile interim National Chairman of APC, Bisi Akande; former National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore; and Senator Fadahunsi as indications of the party’s strength ahead of the poll.

Akpabio also commended opposition figures and political groups that had expressed support for Oyebamiji, describing the development as evidence of APC’s broad acceptance.

He stated, “Let me, on behalf of Mr President, thank the opposition parties in the state led by former governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for queuing behind our candidate.”

He said the support demonstrated that APC was a peaceful political organisation capable of accommodating people across political divides.

Akpabio also referred to the reported endorsement of Oyebamiji by the Accord Party leadership in the state, saying it further strengthens APC’s position ahead of the election.

Beyond the election, Akpabio challenged Oyebamiji to prioritise infrastructure development and improve the living conditions of residents if elected.

Akpabio said, “On a personal note, I am not impressed by the condition of roads from Ibadan to this state. Osun deserves more than this. Osun should be better than what we have now.”

He charged the APC candidate to begin the transformation of the state immediately after assumption of office.

He stated, “Let me at this point charge our incoming governor, AMBO, to ensure that he transforms Osun State through the provision of quality infrastructure and delivery of true dividends of democracy from his very first day in office.”

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged stakeholders to come out en masse and vote for the APC candidate.

AbdulRazaq stressed that Oyebamiji was close to the president, and would be able to attract more federal government presence to the state, saying he would not disappoint the people of the state.

Oyebamiji, in his remarks, appreciated the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for the support given to him, saying the party is well-structured.

He promised that if elected, his government would be an inclusive, stressing that government is a serious business.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the people of Osun should give their vote to the party’s candidate, saying APC is not known for violence, trouble, and intimidation, but is built on good ideology.

Uzodimma stressed that the people should give Tinubu good support in an effort to fix a better Nigeria for all.

In an interesting twist of events, a former presidential candidate of Accord Party, Professor Chris Imumolen, declared support for Oyebamiji.

Imumolen claimed that all Accord members, stakeholders, supporters would give their vote to the APC candidate.

Others at the rally included Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubril; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Chief Adebisi Akande; Adegboyega Oyetola; and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Equally present were Ondo Stte Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman; Edo State Governor Monday Okpobolo; Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji; and APC candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sarafadeen Alli.

There were also National Secretary of APC, Bashir Ajibola; Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday John; APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, and incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; Prof Olu Aina; and Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Adeleke Decries Esa-Oke Killing, Orders More Security, Cautions Against Incitement

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, condemned the recent killings in Esa Oke part of the state and the subsequent destruction of property.

Adeleke also commiserated with the families of the deceased and other victims of the recent political violence across the state.

The governor directed security agencies to intensify surveillance and security operations in Esa-Oke and environs, while ordering the police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice.

Adeleke described the incident as an unfortunate consequence of reckless political incitement, urging political leaders and their supporters across Ijeshaland and Osun State to refrain from actions and utterances capable of triggering violence.

The governor said, “We all have families and friends. We should not preach violence. Senator Fadahunsi issued killing directive; the next day, somebody was killed at Esa Oke, his own zone.”

Adeleke also commiserated with the families of the more than 15 Accord members reportedly killed so far, as well as those whose homes were raided and vandalised, as well as Accord Party members who were illegally arrested in Ikire.

He stated, “Aside Esa Oke, over 20 homes of Accord members were raided last night at Ikire. Some were illegally arrested while houses of others were vandalised. This is not politics again.

“I challenge our opponents to let us fight through the ballot. Since we are practising democracy, we must allow our people to vote. My strength and that of my party is God and the people. We are winning on Saturday.”

Adeleke urged the people of Esa Oke, Ijeshaland, and Osun State, generally, to resist the temptation of attacks and counter-attacks, stressing that the forthcoming election must be conducted peacefully and every voter must be allowed to freely cast their ballot.

He called on political actors to allow peace to reign, warning against the activities of politicians who seek to exploit political differences to shed blood.

IGP Bars State-Established Security Outfits, Others from Participating in Poll Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has announced the prohibition of state-established security outfits, quasi-security groups and private security organisations from participating in election-security duties, stating that the prohibition was consistent with established Nigeria Police Force (NPF) election-security directives.

Disu reiterated the ban on armed escorts, security aides, and other unauthorised persons accompanying political figures or VIPs to polling units or collation centres on election day.

He warned political actors, their supporters and all intending troublemakers that ballot snatching, voter intimidation, political thuggery and every other electoral offence would attract prompt arrest and prosecution.

The police boss also announced the deployment of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Ishyaku Mohammed to Osun State to coordinate election-security operations for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the deployment was part of the Nigeria Police operational measures to ensure a peaceful, secure, and credible electoral process across the state.

He said Mohammed would coordinate the police component of the election-security arrangements and work closely with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

He would be supported by Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police strategically deployed across the state’s three senatorial districts to supervise operations, strengthen intelligence-led policing and ensure a prompt response to emerging threats.

“The Force has put in place adequate security arrangements for the protection of voters, INEC personnel, election materials, polling units, collation centres, accredited observers and media practitioners before, during and after the election,” the statement said.

The force reassured residents, voters and visitors in Osun State of adequate security and urged all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise peacefully and without fear.

Iniedu said the force remained committed to professionalism, neutrality, respect for human rights and the protection of the electoral process.

At the same time, Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, urged officers and men of the command deployed for governorship election in Osun State to remain neutral and guarded against professional misconduct.

In a statement in Ilorin by the police command spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Ojo conveyed to the personnel the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, that police officers and men deployed for election duties must remain apolitical and impartial in the election.

Similarly, Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, tasked officers of the command deployed to Osun State for special election duty to demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, neutrality and respect for the rule of law throughout the assignment. Azare stated this while addressing the officers before their departure from the state for the special election duty.

He told them that election duty was a sensitive national responsibility and their conduct must reflect the integrity, discipline and professionalism expected of personnel of the Nigeria Police.

Azare warned the officers against partisanship, intimidation of voters, extortion, harassment, unnecessary use of force, incivility, abandonment of duty posts, consumption of alcohol while on duty, or any other act capable of bringing the Nigeria Police into disrepute.

Return Osun to Mainstream, Barau Urges Voters

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, urged the people of Osun State to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Chief Bola Oyebamiji, on Saturday, saying the move would return the state to Nigeria’s political mainstream and accelerate its development.

Barau, who is Secretary of the APC National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, made the call yesterday at the party’s grand campaign mega rally held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, amid a crowd of supporters.

He identified poor leadership and Osun State’s exclusion from the mainstream of national politics as major factors undermining the state’s development.

He said Osun possessed enormous human and natural resources capable of transforming its economy, but had lacked the leadership required to harness the resources for the benefit of its people.

Barau stated, “Osun State is a state that has enormous potential and enormous resources, both natural and human. But the problem is that it doesn’t have a governor to harness these resources.

“What is needed at this moment is to elect APC’s AMBO, who has the requisite pedigree and the requisite background to harness these resources.”

Sanwo-Olu Drums Support for Oyebamiji

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, solicited support for APC and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu, Chairman of the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Sub-Committee of the APC National Campaign Council, who arrived at Osogbo yesterday, joined other governors and party leaders to campaign for the party’s candidate.

Turaki’s PDP Hails Appeal Court Judgement Recognising Guber Candidate for Osun Poll

The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended the Court of Appeal judgement recognising its governorship candidate for the Saturday gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Although the party urged its supporters to support the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke of Accord party, it alleged that INEC had not been neutral.

In a statement on behalf of the Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong said, ‘’Our lawyers have informed us that earlier today, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the nomination of Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, for Osun State elections, as submitted by the Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately include the party’s logo on the ballot for the elections to be held on Saturday August 15, 2026.

‘’The panel of the Court held that the party having duly conducted primaries which were monitored by INEC, and the name of the winner forwarded to the commission, there was no legal impediment to the participation of the candidate in the elections.”

Ememobong said, ‘’Specifically, it held that the access code for nomination on the portal was a mere administrative formality which cannot override the statutory provision of forwarding names to the commission, which PDP had done.

‘’This judgement confirms the persistent bias and unceasing opposition by INEC against the legitimate leadership of our party, in favour of pretenders who are working for the ruling party. The primaries that produced our candidate was peaceful, transparent, and the result uncontested.

‘’It was duly monitored by INEC, but the Commission blatantly refused to recognise our candidate thereafter and withheld the codes for the upload of candidates from us. The party approached the court and today the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal by the Turaki-led PDP and directed INEC to include the party’s logo on the ballot papers for the elections.”

The statement said, ‘’Though justice has finally been done, in this case the grant of justice is akin to a denial as there is no opportunity for our candidate to undertake campaigns in preparation for the elections.

‘’This ugly situation would have been avoided had INEC chosen to act responsibly and not in the very partisan way that it did and continues to do.

‘’We reiterate our position that INEC is not a neutral umpire, but more of an interested party with the goal of achieving an uncontested or weakly contested elections by the opposition parties, in favour of the ruling party.”

PDP said, ‘’To this end, faced with the unimaginable difficulty that this situation puts on us, the Interim National Working Committee has chosen not to throw its hands up in defeat, which would only align with APC’s wicked playbook.

‘’As a true opposition party and in defence of multi-party democracy, and after exhaustive consultations with key stakeholders, the Committee has decided to support the candidature of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party for Saturday’s governorship elections.

“Governor Adeleke is a former member of our party who left because of the state-engineered and funded leadership conflict in our party. We therefore ask all our members to vote for Governor Adeleke. We encourage them to go out on Saturday to vote, defend their votes and ensure that their votes count in the election.”

According to PDP, ‘’Nigerians must resist the shameful do or die disposition of the APC to win elections in places where they are not popular, against the clear wishes of the people. Elections must be a true reflection of the peoples’ wish, freely expressed through the ballot. Anything short of that is robbery and must not be allowed to stand.”

Accord Dismisses Endorsement of APC by Imumolen, Predicts Victory for Adeleke

The national leadership of Accord Party dismissed the endorsement of the APC governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, by the party’s expelled former presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen, describing him as a politician without electoral value or political structure.

Accord, in a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Maxwell Mgbudem, said Imumolen no longer represented the party in any capacity and could not speak on its behalf.

Mgbudem said Imumolen’s description as a “factional chairman” of Accord was false, insisting that the party has no faction.

“That Imumolen attended the APC rally in Osogbo where he backed its candidate is a glaring testament that he is not a member of Accord and does not represent the party in any capacity,” Mgbudem said.

Meanwhile, Accord Party vowed to resist any foul play in the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, the party said it was convinced of Adeleke’s victory in the poll, citing his development strides and achievements during his first term.

According to the party, the wish of the people is for Adeleke to be re-elected.

He stated, “Any foul play In the election will be resisted because the mandate and interest of the people is in Adeleke and the wish of the people is for him to be re-elected.

“We have been in Osun, we have sampled opinions, we have seen the wish of the people that Adeleke must be re-elected.”

Yiaga Africa: Late SDP Inclusion Raises Fears of Delayed Voting

Yiaga Africa raised concerns over possible delay in the distribution of election materials following the last-minute, court-ordered inclusion of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Chairman of the 2026 Osun Election Observation Mission, Yiaga Africa, Dr. Asmau Maikudi, said the development had already disrupted INEC’s standard deployment schedule, while the shortened timeframe could affect the movement of materials from the state level to Registration Area Centres and polling units.

Maikudi also stated that the pressure on the deployment process could result in logistical errors, delayed arrival of materials at polling locations and late commencement of polls.

She said, “Yiaga Africa is concerned that such late judicial interventions create avoidable operational pressure and heighten the risk of delayed deployment, logistical errors and late commencement of polls.

“While compliance with court orders is obligatory, judicial decisions delivered at the eleventh hour can impose significant administrative costs on election management and potentially undermine public confidence in the process.”

Maikudi also urged INEC to resolve all outstanding technical issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to prevent disenfranchisement, delay, and other operational disruptions arising from technical failures.

She said, “INEC’s mock accreditation exercise exposed significant technical challenges that raise concerns about election-day readiness. Some BVAS devices temporarily failed to recognize voters’ fingerprints, facial features and older PVC records.

“INEC attributed the facial verification failures to an excessively high compatibility threshold affecting older voter data, particularly records that had not been revalidated. If unresolved, these failures could disenfranchise eligible voters, generate tension at polling units and undermine confidence in the credibility and legitimacy of the election.”

Resign in 30 Days, Ajibola Tells Fadahunsi

Osun State House of Assembly member, Hon. Kanmi Ajibola, advised the senator for Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, to quit his position as federal lawmaker in 30 days over his directive to his supporters to kill members of Accord Party in Ilesa.

Although Fadahunsi had claimed he was quoted out of context, Ajibola, a former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa Branch, said refusal by Fadahunsi to resign from office will be met by legal action.

In a letter signed by Ajibola’s counsel, Ekene Amadi, titled, “Resign now, you have a killer’s mind and lacking strength of character for public office representation,” sent to Fadahunsi, the Osun lawmaker stated that since October last year, the National Assembly member had been threatening to deal with members of Accord Party in the state.

In the letter copied to President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Ajibola disclosed that himself and Fadahunsi were from the same constituency and belonged to the same party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before they parted ways when Fadahunsi defected to APC while he left for the Accord Party.

While stating that Fadahunsi was still enjoying his second term in office, Ajibola said he and other members of PDP, majority of whom were now in Accord Party, financially, electorally and energetically worked for his electoral victory in 2019 and 2023.

TICC Questions Unofficial Presence of Ebonyi REC, Pauline Ugoyenka, in Osun

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) raised the alarm over some disturbing developments ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, particularly the alleged deployment of un-customised ballot papers and result sheets, and the reported unofficial presence of Ebonyi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Pauline Ugoyenka, in Osun State.

A statement by Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, TICC, Representative Bamidele Salam, said Mrs Ugoyenka, an ICT expert and a close confidant of Governor Hope Uzodinma, was not on the list of Resident Electoral Commissioners deployed to Osun State but lodged at Tees Continental Hotel, Laro Timileyin Street, Ayekale, Osogbo.

Salam alleged that credible reports indicated that she was brought in and previously lodged at Aenon Suites, where alleged hackers brought by APC from Lagos and Abuja were staying as part of a rigging plot.

He stressed that the INEC letter dated August 3, 2026, addressed to RECs from 15 contributing states, identified the officials and states providing supervision contingents for Osun, adding that Ebonyi is not on the list.

Salam stated, “So, who authorised Mrs Pauline Ugoyenka’s presence in Osun, and what exactly is she doing here? This is an election, not a covert operation. INEC must immediately explain her role, authority and activities in Osun and publish the full list of all officials deployed for the election.

“We call the attention of the National Chairman of INEC to this ugly development where a REC chooses to leave her place of posting for an hatchet job in another geo-political zone.

“We demand immediate exit of the Ebonyi REC as she was not posted here for any official duties and her presence constitutes grave danger to the electoral health of Osun people.

“We also seek immediate clarification from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on why electoral materials meant specifically for the Osun governorship election would not be duly customised. Accord will not accept any arrangement capable of compromising the integrity, transparency or credibility of the August 15 election.”

Ijesa South Calls for Peaceful Election

ljesa South Federal Constituency, comprising llesa East, llesa West, Atakumosa East, and Atakumosa West, yesterday, appealed to the people of the area to ensure a secure and peaceful governorship election on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Chairman, ljesa South Campaign Council, Hon. Babatunde Dosu, said, “Our primary objective is to allay any fears regarding the security architecture for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for Saturday, 15th August.

“Your safety is guaranteed, and your vote will count.”

Dosu added, “We wish to assure the public that the election will be peaceful.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is providing robust security arrangements, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting the democratic process in Osun State.

“At the highest level of leadership, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has personally assured relevant stakeholders that the election will be free, fair, and credible.”

CISLAC: Why Osun Poll Is Under Threat

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) expressed concerns over “the growing threat of electoral violence, political intimidation and vote buying” ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

It stressed that the combination of violence, intimidation, voter inducement, and heightened security concerns posed serious threat to the credibility of the Osun governorship election and could have wider implications for Nigeria’s democratic development ahead of the 2027 general election.

CISLAC particularly raised the red flag over reports of the deployment of armed military personnel to the state office of INEC ahead of the election.

A statement by Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said while extraordinary security measures might be necessary where there were credible threats to lives, electoral materials or critical infrastructure, any deployment of the military in connection with an electoral process must have a clear legal and operational basis, remain strictly within its defined mandate, and be guided by the principles of neutrality, proportionality and respect for the rights of citizens.

CISLAC stated, “The relevant authorities should clearly communicate the purpose, scope and legal basis of the military presence at the INEC office and to ensure that the deployment did not interfere with the independence of electoral officials, intimidate voters or undermine public confidence in the neutrality of the electoral process.”

It expressed worries over the activities of some powerful individuals and groups involved in the recruitment, financing, and deployment of political thugs and other agents of violence to intimidate voters, attack opponents, disrupt political activities, and influence electoral outcomes.

The organisation stated that several unpalatable election-related incidents had been recorded across different parts of the state in recent months, particularly with reports of killings, shootings, clashes, attacks on political gatherings, destruction of property and other forms of intimidation.

CISLAC said findings from independent monitoring, media reports, and ongoing assessments of the electoral environment indicated a worrying pattern of violence, intimidation, and voter inducement targeted at undermining the credibility of the election as well as discouraging citizens from participating freely.

The statement further expressed concerns over reports of the killing of a 14-year-old boy, Ezekiel Olapade, in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, after he was reportedly struck by a stray bullet during a clash.

Edo Govt Blasts Adeleke

Edo State Government lambasted Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over his comments on the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Okpebholo had mocked Adeleke, describing him as a “dancing governor” during a campaign stop ahead of the Osun governorship election this weekend.

But Adeleke declared that he was a “bulldozer” and was unbothered by outside critics.

While campaigning in Osun State for Oyebamiji, Okpebholo criticised Adeleke for spending four years dancing instead of working, saying Adeleke dances before signing documents or eating breakfast, and claimed poor roads in Osun caused his own vehicle to “shake and dance”.

Hitting back at the remarks, Adeleke dismissed Okpeholo, describing him as non-voter and criticised him for entering Osun without proper clearance.

He stated:, “I’m a bulldozer… Some of them are well educated, not like Governor Okpebholo who came to my state. What kind of name is that? You came to my state without clearance from me. These people are not civilised.”

However, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, during the monthly briefing in Benin, said Adeleke and his nephew Davido, a music icon, were not fair in their criticisms of Okpebholo.

Afegbua said, “So, people have been asking, what is the business of the Edo governor in Osun? The question is, what is wrong to go and campaign for his own party member or his party man who is also contesting the election?

“He needed to show solidarity to his fellow party member, party candidate to see that APC candidate wins the election on Saturday.”

Afegbua asserted that Davido ought to be busy in the studio, composing songs than campaigning on the streets, saying he has become a politician.

He said, “But he has forgotten that people who buy and listen to his songs are not members of our party alone. For which his brother or his uncle is a governor. All kinds of people. So, people should know where to draw the line.”

The commissioner condemned the singer’s attempt to drag Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, into Nigeria’s election.

Afegbua stated, “And the most annoying statement he made was that he was going to write to Donald Trump. Want to write to Donald Trump to ask him to do what? excuse me to just take a lesson.

“Can you imagine the extent people can go when it comes to our democracy. We will sell ourselves as slaves to foreigners in the name of trying to cut relevance. Who the heck are you that you, don’t know who is the governor?”

CSO Raises the Alarm over Alleged Pre-poll Violence, BVAS Concerns Ahead Election

Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA) expressed concern over what it described as worsening security threats, inflammatory political rhetoric, and technical concerns surrounding the INEC Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The organisation, in a pre-election observation report signed by its Director-General and Head of Mission, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, urged security agencies to take urgent steps to prevent violence and ensure a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

According to the group, the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise increased the number of registered voters in Osun State from 1,954,800 to 2,339,233, representing an addition of about 384,000 voters.

It described the increase as evidence of growing public confidence in the democratic process but warned that rising political tension and violence could undermine voter participation.

The group also expressed concern over the outcome of INEC’s mock accreditation exercise conducted across selected local government areas, alleging that some BVAS devices experienced difficulties recognising fingerprints, facial features, and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

It said the reported glitches had generated anxiety among voters and urged INEC to ensure all technical issues are resolved before election day.

“The electorate expects a seamless accreditation process. The mock exercise should build confidence rather than create doubts about the credibility of the election,” the report stated.

Group: Don’t Turn Yorubaland into Killing Field and Voter’s Card into War Weapon

Yoruba for Democratic Values (YDV) condemned the inflammatory statements, threats, intimidation, and political rhetoric capable of provoking violence ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

The group said, “Yorubaland must not be turned into a killing field simply because politicians are competing for political power. A voter’s card is a democratic instrument, not a weapon of war, and no election is worth the blood of a single Yoruba son or daughter.

“The Yoruba people are historically known for their enlightenment, civilisation, intellectual tradition and deep respect for human dignity. Our rich cultural heritage must not be twisted into a culture of political barbarism where opponents are threatened, attacked or eliminated simply because of their political affiliations.”

It added, “Politics, under ideal democratic conditions, should be a contest of ideas, programmes, character and competence not a contest of violence, bloodshed and intimidation. The lives and safety of citizens must never become instruments of political coercion.

“YDV is particularly concerned about the consequences of reckless utterances and the fanning of the embers of war by politicians and their supporters.

“Such rhetoric can create an atmosphere of fear, deepen political divisions, encourage the activities of thugs and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.”

Group Demands Probe into 29 Deaths, Fadahunsi Threat Claims

Revolutionary Socialist Movement (RSM) called for an immediate investigation into the alleged death of 29 people reportedly linked to 73 incidences of electoral violence in Osun State ahead of the governorship election, warning that political violence is threatening the credibility and safety of the poll.

The group also demanded a transparent investigation into alleged death threats reportedly issued by Senator Francis Fadahunsi against supporters of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Salako Kayode, RSM described the reported violence as a disturbing indication of the extent to which political competition had degenerated in the state.

The socialist organisation said no politician, regardless of political affiliation or position, should be allowed to use threats, intimidation or violence against opponents without facing the consequences of the law.

“Such threats must not be dismissed as ordinary political rhetoric,” the group said, insisting that the allegations against Fadahunsi should be investigated and that prosecution should follow if they are substantiated.

RSM called for investigation into all 73 reported cases of electoral violence and the 29 deaths, as well as the prosecution of anyone found culpable for killings, assaults or threats.