Strategic PR May Be a Nigerian Startup’s Most Undervalued Growth AssetNosa Iyamu

Nigeria has reclaimed its position as Africa’s leading venture capital destination, demonstrating that its innovation ecosystem remains one of the continent’s strongest despite years of global funding headwinds. Venture financing is becoming more sophisticated, with startups embracing venture debt, blended finance, mergers and acquisitions, and institutional capital beyond traditional fintech. At the same time, investment is expanding into clean energy, logistics, agritech, healthcare, and other sectors solving fundamental infrastructure challenges.

This evolution signals an important shift: investors are no longer funding bold ideas alone, they are backing businesses that demonstrate resilience, credibility, and long-term viability. In this environment, strategic public relations (PR) is no longer a communications function; it is a value creation tool.

The first half of 2026 reflected this growing maturity. Nigeria attracted approximately $254 million in equity venture funding, reclaiming the top spot in Africa as investor confidence strengthened alongside foreign exchange reforms. Landmark transactions, including Flutterwave’s Series E funding and its acquisition of open-banking platform Mono, underscored increasing liquidity within the ecosystem. Capital also flowed into sectors such as clean energy, logistics, mobility, and agricultural infrastructure, proving that investors are looking beyond consumer fintech toward businesses solving real economic problems.

However, funding alone has never guaranteed success. Recent years have witnessed the collapse of several well-funded startups that raised millions of dollars but struggled with governance challenges, regulatory hurdles, operational inefficiencies, or shifting market conditions. These failures reinforce a critical lesson for founders: building a great product is only one part of building a great company. How a startup is perceived by investors, regulators, customers, employees, and the broader market increasingly influences its ability to raise capital and sustain growth.

This is where strategic PR becomes indispensable. Investors conduct far more than financial due diligence. They assess leadership credibility, corporate governance, regulatory maturity, market positioning, and brand reputation before committing capital. Strategic PR helps shape these perceptions by communicating the qualities that financial statements alone cannot capture.

One of PR’s most valuable contributions is establishing founder credibility. Through thought leadership, media interviews, speaking engagements, and executive profiling, founders become recognised voices within their industries. Investors often discover opportunities through networks, conversations, and market visibility long before a formal fundraising process begins. A founder who consistently demonstrates expertise and vision is more likely to remain top-of-mind during investment discussions.

PR also strengthens confidence in corporate governance. Startups frequently communicate product launches and funding announcements but overlook opportunities to showcase board appointments, compliance milestones, governance frameworks, cybersecurity investments, and risk management practices. Transparently communicating these developments signals operational maturity and reassures investors that the business is built for sustainable scale rather than rapid expansion at any cost.

Equally important is narrative management. In today’s digital economy, every startup has a story, whether it chooses to tell it or not. Without deliberate communication, competitors, speculation, or isolated incidents can shape public perception. Strategic PR enables startups to define their market category, communicate their impact, respond effectively during periods of uncertainty, and maintain stakeholder trust through both growth and adversity.

Perhaps most importantly, PR translates business performance into investor value. Funding rounds, customer growth, technology innovation, job creation, and measurable social impact become far more powerful when communicated through compelling narratives supported by credible third-party validation. This visibility enhances brand authority, attracts strategic partnerships, strengthens customer confidence, and can positively influence enterprise valuation ahead of future fundraising.

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most compelling investment destinations because of its large market, youthful population, expanding digital economy, progressive policies such as the Nigerian Startup Act, and growing investor confidence. Yet as competition for venture capital intensifies, startups must differentiate themselves on more than innovation alone.

The startups that will define Nigeria’s next generation of unicorns will not simply be those with the best technology. They will be the companies that build trust, communicate transparently, demonstrate strong leadership, and consistently tell a story that investors believe. In today’s venture capital landscape, strategic PR is no longer an afterthought. It is a strategic asset that can strengthen reputation, reduce perceived investment risk, and ultimately drive valuation.

* Iyamu, CEO, IVI PR writes from Lagos.