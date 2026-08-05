POWA CARES: Redefining Welfare Through Integrity, Impact 

From healthcare and economic empowerment to education and social inclusion, the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) has been steadily redefining welfare for police families under the leadership of its 23rd National President, Chief Mrs. Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu. By fulfilling a promise made months earlier to winners of the POWA CARES Ballot Draw, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that beyond the numbers and interventions lies an equally powerful lesson in leadership, one that values integrity as much as impact

Integrity is often measured not by the promises people make but by the promises they keep. In an era where public commitments are sometimes forgotten as quickly as they are announced, the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) recently demonstrated that integrity still matters.

What began as a simple pledge during the POWA CARES Initiative Outreach in Lagos on April 29, 2026, culminated in an unforgettable evening of celebration as winners of the POWA CARES Ballot Draw enjoyed an exclusive dinner hosted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and the 23rd National President of POWA, Chief Mrs. Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, last weekend.

For the four lucky winners, it was more than a prize. It was proof that a promise made was indeed a promise honoured.

Building Trust Through Action

For the four winners and their respective families, the dinner symbolised far more than hospitality to genuine concern for the welfare of police families.

Months after the Lagos outreach where four members of POWA emerged winners of a special ballot prize—an exclusive dinner the Inspector-General of Police and also the Lagos State Governor, that commitment was fulfilled.

Beyond even the dinner, the recipients received the sum of N500,000 for each family, much to their great joy and astonishment. Thus, the evening ended with smiles, celebration and renewed hope, underscoring the association’s commitment to recognising and supporting police families.

From Welfare to Sustainable Social Protection

Since assuming office on March 4, 2026, Chief Mrs. Disu has anchored her administration on five policy priorities: mental health support; economic empowerment; expanding skill acquisition, entrepreneurship training and access to sustainable financial opportunities; education and youth development; fostering national unity among members; and strengthening welfare systems for police families.

These priorities found expression in the POWA CARES Initiative, which she describes as a deliberate shift from isolated welfare gestures to a structured, scalable and sustainable framework for social protection.

Rather than offering one-off interventions, the initiative seeks to create long-term support systems capable of improving the lives of police families across Nigeria.

What POWA CARES Lagos Outreach Offered

Before the dinner, the Lagos Outreach of POWA CARES hosted over 1,000 beneficiaries, who received medical support while 200 families received ₦50,000 empowerment grants. Also, raffle winners were presented with ₦10,000 Cowry Cards to ease transportation costs, 15 nursing scholarships were awarded, and participants benefited from free eye, dental and general healthcare services.

Corrective eyeglasses were provided free of charge, while critical health cases were referred for specialist care. Beyond healthcare and financial assistance, the initiative addressed education and economic stability simultaneously, creating opportunities for long-term self-reliance.

The inclusion of the ballot draw, which eventually brought beneficiaries face-to-face with the nation’s top police leadership, further reinforced the programme’s emphasis on dignity, recognition and inclusion.

Strengthening Institutions Through Strong Families

Mrs. Disu has consistently maintained that the outreach was designed to improve lives and establish sustainable support systems for police families. The overwhelming prayers and appreciation from beneficiaries, many of whom described the initiative as unprecedented, reflected its impact.

By institutionalising welfare through a structured and collaborative approach, the POWA CARES Initiative is easing immediate burdens while laying the foundation for a more resilient police community. Its underlying message is clear: when families are supported, institutions become stronger and the nation benefits.

Praise for POWA

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, praised the leadership of POWA for sustaining the initiative, describing it as a noble effort that continues to inspire hope and positively impact lives across Nigeria.

Adding a touch of goodwill to the memorable evening, Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele also pledged her support for the association, saying, “Anytime you need me, please call me.”

When the curtains came down on that fateful night at the Police House, for the beneficiaries, the exclusive dinner was not simply the fulfilment of a raffle prize but also a powerful reminder that integrity still matters.