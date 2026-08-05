BIMUN 2026: Babcock VC Urges Youth to Champion Peace, Sustainable Development

Funmi Ogundare

Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, has urged young people to take greater responsibility for advancing peace, sustainable development and the protection of human rights.

He urged them to provide visionary and selfless leadership capable of addressing global challenges.

Ojewole stated this on Monday while declaring open the 10th session of the Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN), held at the institution with over 450 delegates from 22 countries in attendance.

The conference, themed: ‘Better Together: A Decade of BIMUN Advancing the United Nation’s Vision for Peace, Development and Human Rights’, brought together aspiring diplomats, student leaders and development advocates to discuss global issues while strengthening their leadership, negotiation and diplomacy skills.

Describing BIMUN as a vital platform for promoting peace-building and sustainable development, the vice-chancellor urged participants to seize the opportunity to become leaders of integrity and vision.

“Every generation has its defining moments. I believe this is yours. Build bridges where others erect barriers. Leadership is not measured by the volume of one’s voice, but by the quality of vision, strength of character, and willingness to serve,” Ojewole said.

Representing the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Peace and Development Officer, Ms. Kehinde Osotimehin, said the world’s most pressing challenges, including armed conflict, climate change, inequality, poverty and misinformation, demand collective action rather than isolated efforts.

She reminded delegates that they are already leaders capable of driving change and encouraged them to apply the values of dialogue, inclusion and mutual respect within their communities. Citing the UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, she emphasised the central role of young people in fostering peace.

Osotimehin noted that the United Nations has supported BIMUN over the past decade, describing the conference as a platform where the future of peace is being shaped by young people committed to cooperation.

“The future of peace will be shaped here at Babcock by young people who choose cooperation over conflict. Argue with passion. Negotiate with respect. The true measure of diplomacy is not who wins the debate, but what the world gains from it,” she said.

In his keynote interaction, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, described education as a powerful tool for national unity and sustainable development. He urged participants to become transformational leaders whose impact would be measured by positive contributions to society rather than rhetoric.

According to Obi, effective leadership is anchored on accountability, empathy and the willingness to listen to the people, while stressing the need for collective efforts to address human rights abuses and promote inclusive development.

Founder and strategist of BIMUN, Samuel Chiemela, recalled the conference’s 10-year journey, disclosing that more than 6,450 alumni from 21 countries have participated since its inception, with many now serving in government, civil society organisations and international institutions.

He explained that BIMUN was established to equip young people with practical diplomatic skills by exposing them to realistic United Nations committee procedures, where they research policy positions, negotiate consensus and draft resolutions under pressure.

“Our goal for BIMUN26, led by the Assembly’s President, Oluomachukwu Okoli, is to give our delegates a serious, structured environment where they learn how diplomacy actually works. This year we brought delegates from across 21 countries into the same committee structures used at the United Nations,” Chiemela said.