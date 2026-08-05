  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

Herve Renard Back as Côte d’Ivoire Head Coach

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Côte d’Ivoire have announced the appointment of Hervé Renard as their new head coach, with the Frenchman returning to the role 11 years after he guided the Elephants to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

The 57-year-old succeeds Emerse Faé, who departed his post on July 31 at the end of his contract, despite having guided the Elephants to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Renard has been out of work since leaving Tunisia at their end of their group stage campaign, having been appointed as the emergency replacement to Sabri Lamouchi, who was relieved of his duties after the Carthage Eagles’ opening 5-1 demolition by Sweden.

“This appointment reflects the Federation’s determination to consolidate the achievements made by the senior national team in recent years, while continuing to pursue the ambitions set for Ivorian football on both the African and international stages,” read a Federation statement.

“An African champion with Côte d’Ivoire in 2015, Mr Hervé Renard returns to lead the Elephants with the mission of guiding the national team in its preparation for and participation in upcoming international competitions,” it continued.

“Drawing on his experience at the highest level of football, his knowledge of African football, and his attachment to Ivorian football, he will be responsible for continuing the senior national team’s momentum of success, working in close collaboration with the Federation’s governing bodies and technical structures.”

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