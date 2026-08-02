Ibru Family Unveils Definitive Chronicle of a Business Dynasty

There are families whose fortunes are measured not merely by the wealth they accumulate but by the enduring institutions they build and the legacies they leave behind. The Ibru family belongs to that exclusive league. Weeks ago, the curtains were drawn on yet another defining chapter in the remarkable story of one of Nigeria’s most illustrious business dynasties with the unveiling of ‘The Ibru Story: An Account of a Pioneering Nigerian Business Family,’ a compelling chronicle that captures decades of enterprise, resilience and national impact.

The book launch, held at Muson Centre, amid an impressive gathering of captains of industry, senior government officials, traditional rulers, diplomats and society’s glitterati, was more than a literary event. It was a celebration of vision, family values and the entrepreneurial spirit that transformed the Ibru name into one of the most respected brands in Nigerian commerce.

Adding gravitas to the occasion was former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who chaired the ceremony and paid glowing tribute to the family’s immense contribution to the country’s economic development. He urged younger generations of the Ibru family to preserve the unity, discipline and shared values that have sustained the dynasty across generations, reminding them that true wealth lies as much in family cohesion as in financial prosperity.

Penned by renowned journalist and biographer Mike Awoyinfa, the book offers readers an intimate journey through the evolution of the Ibru empire, from humble beginnings to becoming a formidable force across banking, hospitality, shipping, aviation, real estate and other strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy. Rich with personal anecdotes, historical reflections and never-before-told stories, the publication stands as both an archival treasure and an inspiring manual on visionary leadership.

For guests who filled the venue, the evening was wrapped in nostalgia, admiration and pride. Conversations drifted effortlessly from memories of the late patriarch’s pioneering exploits to the family’s enduring influence in shaping Nigeria’s private sector.