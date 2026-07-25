Nigerian Para Powerlifters Set Three World Records to Win Gold Medals

Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo, who is the reigning Commonwealth world and Paralympic champion set a new world record to win the second gold medal for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Para powerlifting event of the 2026 Commonwealth Games here in Glasgow, Scotland.

In all, Nigeria led the Para Powerlifting event with two gold and two silver medals last night.

All the medalists received 5000 gold, 2000 for silver. They were paid the winning bonuses immediately they left the podium by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko and the Director General of the commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade.

Oluwafemiayo didn’t leave anyone in doubt about her readiness to win the women’s para weightlifting heavyweight category. As lady captain of Team Nigeria, Oluwafemiayo, she kicked off her campaign in the +86 category with 165kg, then the 172kg which was a new World Record.

Not satisfied, the Nigerian lady went for another world record in barely 10 minutes after erasing her previous record. This time, Oluwafemiayo did the unimaginable, lifting 175kg to a rancorous applause from the full house that included the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, Director General of the commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade and several other top officials of the NSC.

Another Nigerian lady, Rita Ferdinand settled for the silver with a World record lift and a total of 128.2kg. She started with 158kg to break the world record in the +79kg category to take the silver.

Australia’s Hani Watson picked the bronze medal with a distant 111.5kg.

Earlier in the Men’s Lightweight category Nigeria’s Roland Ezuruike lost the gold medal to home boy Mark Swan through body coefficient. They both lifted a total of 153.9kg each.

Ezuruike’s mistake was going for another world record when he only needed to stay with his capacity which would have fetched him the gold.

For 50-year-old Ezuruike, there was no reason to be downbeat despite losing the gold by the narrowest of margins to an athlete half his age.

“This is sport for me – he’s a champion and I’m also a champion,” Ezuruike said. “We scored the same thing (but) I made a mistake, that’s why I missed the gold medal. If not, I could have been the champion.

“But so far so good, I thank God that I am on second place.”

Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin took the bronze with a total lift of 153.5kg.

The Women’s Lightweight podium was also a Nigerian affair as Esther Nworgu took the gold with a total of 119kg while favourite, Esther Oyema settled for the silver with 115kg.

Nworgu lifted 123 kg to set a new Games record, finish ahead of teammate Oyema while English lady, Olivia Broome, was third with 106.6kg.Also yesterday, Nigeria’s 3×3 basketball team was in action as at press time.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Rilwan Idris just won Nigeria’s third gold medal in the men’s heavyweight of the para powerlifting event.

He lifted total point of 132. 8 to take the gold. He started with 200kg, then 208kg then 212 in his third lift to take the gold

England’s Matthew Harding picked the silver with 131 points. He lifted 196kg, 199kg and 202kg to claim silver while Malaysia’s Manggoi Moses settled for the bronze with total 120 points.

Team Nigeria’s Medal

Gold 3

Silver 3

Bronze 0

Total 6

Nigeria’s medal winners

Folashade Oluwafemiayo

– Women’s Heavyweight Para

Powerlifting (World Record

– 134.8kg)

Rita Ferdinand – Women’s

Heavyweight Para Powerlifti

ng (World Record – 128.2kg)

Esther Nworgu – Women’s

Lightweight Para Powerlifti

ng (Games Record – 119.0kg)

Esther Oyema – Women’s

Lightweight Para Powerlift

ing (115.5kg)

Roland Ezuruike – Men’s

Lightweight Para Powerlift

ing (153.9kg)