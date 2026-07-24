Ogun Attracts $250m Dairy Farm Investment

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Government has attracted a landmark $250 million investment by Pure Dairy Herd for the establishment of a world-class dairy farm in Itoro, Yewa South Local Government Area.

The farm will further strengthen the state’s position as Nigeria’s leading destination for strategic agricultural investments.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, disclosed this during a community engagement meeting between the investors and residents of Itoro, held at the palace of the Onitoro of Itoro, Oba Nathaniel Fasina.

According to the Commissioner, the project, upon completion, would become the largest dairy farm in Nigeria, with an initial capacity of approximately 10,000 dairy cows, significantly expanding domestic milk production, create substantial employment opportunities, stimulate economic activity and strengthen Nigeria’s livestock and dairy value chain.

Owotomo said the investment further reflects the success of the investor-friendly policies and business environment created by the Ogun State Government under the leadership of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He noted that Ogun State had continued to attract major investments across its agricultural landscape, including the proposed revitalisation of Apoje Plantation in Ijebu-Igbo, as well as investments in Obafemi Owode, Ikenne and Kajola in Ewekoro, among others.

The Commissioner disclosed that the investors had also committed to undertaking palliative repairs on roads leading to the project site to improve accessibility and facilitate the smooth commencement of operations.

Addressing concerns raised by members of the host community, Owotomo assured affected landowners that adequate compensation would be paid in accordance with applicable laws and established procedures, explaining that the compensation framework would distinguish between owners of undeveloped land and those with economic trees and other cash crops on their properties.

He further assured the community that the state government was taking the necessary legal steps to resolve pending court cases relating to the land, emphasising that the project would deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the host community through job creation, increased commercial activities, infrastructure development and improved livelihoods.

In his remarks, the Onitoro of Itoro, Oba Nathaniel Fasina, commended the state government for attracting the landmark investment to the community, appealing to the government and investors to ensure that the host community derives meaningful and sustainable benefits from the project, particularly through employment opportunities and community development initiatives.

Oba Fasina pledged the full cooperation and support of the people of Itoro towards the successful implementation of the project, expressing confidence that the investment would accelerate economic growth, unlock new opportunities and significantly improve the welfare of residents.

Responding on behalf of investors, Head of liaison, Pure Dairy Herd, Alhaji Jamiu Adeleke explained that the investment was to transform Itoro to a dairy hub, adding the project aligns with the federal government’s industrialization strategy, which prioritizes heavy industry and value addition as pathways to economic diversification.