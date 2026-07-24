Metering: FG Launches Initiative to Train 5,000 Youths, End Estimated Billing

• Tegbe says skilled workforce critical to closing existing gap

• Verheijen: Initiative will create jobs, accelerate deployment of smart meters

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday officially launched the Power Force Programme under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), with plans to train 5,000 young Nigerians in smart meter installation as part of efforts to bridge the country’s metering gap and create employment opportunities.

Speaking at the flag off of the programme in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Tegbe, described the initiative as a landmark intervention that combines investment in critical electricity infrastructure with the development of skilled manpower needed to drive reforms in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Tegbe stressed that inadequate metering remains one of the biggest structural problems confronting the power sector, noting that it has contributed significantly to the persistent liquidity crisis by preventing accurate billing and revenue collection.

“Where electricity consumed cannot be accurately measured, revenue cannot be accurately collected. Where revenue is uncertain, investments decline, infrastructure deteriorates, and ultimately, consumers suffer.

“The metering gap, therefore, is not just a technical problem; it is one of the principal causes of the liquidity challenges that have constrained the growth of our power sector,” he said.

According to the minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has prioritised reforms aimed at restoring financial sustainability to the electricity market through fairness, transparency and accountability.

He stated that smart metering would eliminate estimated billing, improve consumer confidence, strengthen Disco revenues and ultimately support greater private sector investment in the industry.

Tegbe also welcomed the recent withdrawal of the lawsuit by the Association of Meter Asset Providers of Nigeria (AMMON), describing it as a major breakthrough that has removed a significant obstacle to the accelerated deployment of electricity meters nationwide.

“I wish to sincerely commend AMMON for embracing dialogue in the national interest. I equally appreciate the Presidential Metering Initiative, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Meter Asset Providers and every stakeholder whose constructive engagement made this breakthrough possible,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the shortage of skilled technical personnel has long hindered the country’s metering drive, making the Power Force Programme an essential component of the government’s strategy.

“The 5,000 young Nigerians being trained under this initiative will become the backbone of Nigeria’s smart metering workforce. They will help ensure that millions of households and businesses receive professionally installed meters that meet the highest technical and safety standards,” he added.

Beyond supporting the electricity sector, Tegbe said the initiative would generate meaningful employment, promote local content development and equip young Nigerians with technical skills required in a modern electricity industry.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Metering Initiative, Olu Verheijen, described Power Force as the flagship workforce development programme under the PMI.

She explained that the initiative is designed to train 5,000 young Nigerians in smart meter installation to build the skilled workforce required to accelerate the country’s smart meter rollout while creating sustainable employment opportunities.

“Today in Abuja, we officially flagged off training for the first cohort, a significant step towards empowering young Nigerians with in-demand skills and driving sustainable progress in the power sector,” Verheijen said on her X handle.