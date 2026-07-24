LPPC Elevates 68 to SAN Rank, Prof. Obiaraeri Emerges Sole Academic Conferee

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The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 68 legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), with 67 advocates and one academic making the list for the 2026 conferment exercise.

The successful applicants included Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, who emerged as the sole successful academic applicant, and Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, who was ranked 63rd in the order of seniority at the Bar among the successful advocate applicants.

The decision was reached at the 174th Plenary Session of the LPPC held yesterday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

Announcing the outcome in a press release, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Eniola Akanbi, said the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria was conferred in recognition of outstanding professional excellence on legal practitioners, who had distinguished themselves either as advocates before the courts or as academics who had made significant contributions to legal scholarship.

Akanbi stated that, in line with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all successful applicants were required to attend and successfully complete the mandatory pre-swearing-in induction programme before they could formally be conferred with the rank.

He added that the date for the induction programme would be announced in due course.

LPPC also cautioned the successful applicants against publishing or encouraging the publication of congratulatory advertisements, goodwill messages or notices relating to their nomination or conferment.

According to the committee, the directive is in accordance with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023.

It warned that any violation might attract sanctions under the applicable statutory and ethical rules.

The committee further announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the 68 successful applicants would take place on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Those elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in order of seniority at the Bar were

Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Godwill Achibong Umoh, Sunday Samuel Obende, Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Philemeon Audu Daffi, and Adenrele David Adegborioye.

Others were James Eromosele Agbonhese, Alexander Nduka Muoka, Onome Okodiya, Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Ikhide Ehighelua, Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, and Odion Peter Odia.

Equally elevated were Gbemiga Adaramola, Moses Okoh Onyilokwu, Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Bimbo Felix Atilola, Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, and Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno.

Also among the new SANs were Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Olujoke Enitan Alwus, Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Faruk Abdullah, Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Sabiu Gumba Adamu, and Eric Keme Egolukumor Omare.

Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Somina Peter Johnbull, Chinedum Ikenna Umeche, Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Mohammed El Hassan Sheriff, Junaidu Bello Marshall, Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, and Agba Eimunjeze were also elevated.

The list included Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi, Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Adekunle, Umaru Yunusa, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Kayode Orire Omosehin, Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, and Bolu Agbaje Akadri.

Equally on the list were Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Afees Hassan Adebayo, Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Jonathan Akintola Makinde, and Olajide Salami.

LPPC announced Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri as the sole successful academic applicant for the 2026 SAN conferment exercise.