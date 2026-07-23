WHEN THE CBN SPEAKS, INVESTORS SEEK QUALITY

The MPC’s decision is a reaffirmation of policy consistency in a period of economic uncertainty, contends SOLA ONI

One of my key takeaways from the 14th Annual BusinessDay CEO Forum on 16 July in Lagos was the Fireside Chat featuring Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), moderated by Frank Aigbogun, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of BusinessDay Media Limited. Cardoso revealed that although the CBN had expected to begin lowering interest rates after several months of disinflation, unexpected geopolitical shocks, particularly tensions arising from the conflict involving the United States and Iran necessitated a more cautious approach. That explanation effectively signalled that monetary easing was unlikely in the near term, making the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to retain all policy parameters unsurprising.

The decision is far more than a routine monetary policy announcement. It reinforces the CBN’s determination to prioritise inflation control and macroeconomic stability over short-term economic stimulus. For the capital market, it also signals a structural shift: the era when abundant liquidity lifted almost every asset is giving way to one in which corporate fundamentals, governance and disciplined investing will increasingly determine market winners.

The MPC retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5 per cent, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for Deposit Money Banks, the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent and the asymmetric corridor at +50/-450 basis points around the MPR. Together, these measures reaffirm the Bank’s tight monetary stance and indicate that restoring price stability and protecting the naira remain overriding priorities.

The implications extend well beyond the banking industry. Sustained high interest rates mean fixed-income instruments such as Treasury Bills and Federal Government Bonds will continue offering attractive risk-adjusted returns. Consequently, equity investments must compete against a much higher benchmark, forcing investors to become more selective. For the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), this marks an important transition. Capital is likely to flow increasingly towards companies with resilient business models, consistent earnings, prudent financial management, sound corporate governance and reliable dividend records. Businesses unable to demonstrate these qualities may find it more difficult to attract investment or raise fresh capital.

The banking sector illustrates the delicate balance the MPC seeks to achieve. Higher interest rates generally strengthen banks’ net interest margins, supporting profitability and shareholder returns. However, the 45 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio continues to sterilise a substantial portion of bank deposits, limiting the capacity of banks to expand lending to businesses and households. This reflects the CBN’s difficult task of containing inflation without unduly constraining economic activity.

Equally significant is the retention of the asymmetric corridor around the policy rate. With the MPR at 26.5 per cent, banks can borrow overnight from the CBN at 27.0 per cent, while excess deposits earn only 22.0 per cent. By offering lower returns on idle funds than it charges for short-term borrowing, the CBN discourages banks from warehousing liquidity and encourages more active participation in the interbank market, while maintaining overall monetary restraint. This policy environment also presents an opportunity for capital market regulators, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), NGX, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and other market institutions. Rather than merely responding to policy developments, they should accelerate reforms that broaden investment opportunities and deepen the market.

Product innovation has become increasingly important in today’s capital market. Instruments such as Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), infrastructure funds, green bonds, municipal bonds, Sukuk, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and other structured products are gaining stronger regulatory support. Market operators should leverage this momentum to broaden the range of available asset classes and create more diverse investment opportunities.

A diversified market is inherently more resilient because it provides investors with multiple avenues for portfolio allocation under changing economic conditions.

Market operators must also adapt. Stockbrokers, issuing houses, fund managers and investment advisers can no longer rely on bullish sentiment to drive business growth. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on the quality of research, investment advice, investor education and long-term client relationships. Firms that consistently deliver insight and value will be best positioned to thrive.

Listed companies face equally demanding expectations. With the cost of capital remaining elevated, investors will insist on stronger financial performance, greater transparency, efficient capital allocation and credible governance before committing funds. In this environment, trust has become as important as profitability. Ultimately, the MPC’s decision is not simply about leaving interest rates unchanged. It is a reaffirmation of policy consistency during a period of economic uncertainty. Although tight monetary conditions may slow credit growth in the short term, they also strengthen the foundations for a more resilient financial system and a more disciplined investment culture.

For Nigeria’s capital market, the message is unmistakable: the next phase of growth will be driven less by liquidity and more by quality. Companies with strong fundamentals will be best positioned to build sustainable wealth. The CBN has spoken. The market’s response should be equally clear: capital will increasingly seek quality.

Oni, an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodities Broker and Capital Market Registrar, is the Chief Executive Officer, SofunixInvestment and Communications