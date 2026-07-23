Olawale Elected President France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has announced the appointment of Group CEO JR Farms, Rotimi Opeyemi Olawale, as the inaugural President of the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club.

Olawale’s appointment was by unanimous vote of the club’s founding stakeholders and will serve a two-year term, with the option of renewal.

The France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club, established to coordinate and grow agribusiness and agri-food collaboration between France and Nigeria, was officially unveiled in Lagos on July 9, 2016 by the Consul General of France, Laurent Favier, during the inaugural edition of the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Series.

The Director General of the FNCCI, Moses Umoru, said in a statement that the appointment followed a formal vote among the club’s founding partners, including the leadership of the FNCCI, Business France, and the French Embassy’s Regional Economic Department who referenced JR Farms Group’s standing as a leading Franco-Nigerian agribusiness success story and a fitting symbol of the club’s mission.

Also, the Regional Agriculture Counsellor for Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon at the French Embassy, Rachid Benlafquih, noted that JR Farms Group had been identified early in the club’s formation as a natural anchor for its leadership, given its track record as a Nigerian-French agribusiness.

The Country Director for Nigeria at Business France, Maxime Bieliaeff also reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to supporting the club’s future activities.