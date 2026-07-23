THE CASE FOR JAMILU GWAMNA IN GOMBE

Geographically, Gombe state is one of the most advantaged states in the northeast subregion of Nigeria. Centrally located, it shares borders with the other five states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba and Yobe that formed the region. Carved out of the former Bauchi State by the late General Sani Abacha in 1996, Gombe, has, overtime transformed to become an economically and politically important state in Nigeria. It is, therefore, one of the states, political pundits watch, whenever elections are around the corner.

Thus, as usual, with the 2027 general elections only a few months away, it is all too clear that politically interesting times are ahead in the Jewel in the Savannah. Political parties’ primary elections have been concluded, and the main contenders are Isa Pantami of the PDP, Bello Bala Tinka of the ADC and Jamilu Isiaku Gwamna of the APC.

Among the trio frontline contenders, Pantami is not as conversant as Tinka and Jamilu Gwamna with the Gombe state political terrain. The former minister and Islamic cleric arrived on the political scene with an ICT background, academic and leadership experience from ATBU, Bauchi, NITDA and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Bello Bala Tinka is a well known name on the Gombe state political turf. A philanthropist and businessman, the ADC governorship flag bearer contested the Gombe North APC senatorial ticket in 2023. Unlike Tinka and Pantami, Jamilu Isiaku Gwamna has been an active political heavyweight in Gombe state since the return to democracy in 1999. Since 2003, the Sardaunan Gombe has contested the governorship position several times.

With a background in business, politics, and public service, Jamilu Gwamna has worked with Nigerian Bank of Commerce and Industry in Abeokuta and the Kaduna Aluminium Company where he rose to the position of the Group Chief Accountant. Thereafter, Sardauna founded Amstrade Ventures Limited to import and sell heavy earth moving equipment before subsequently becoming the Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Water Board.

In November 2013, Gwamna became the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) which covers Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states. Thus, the business and public service giant brings to the Gombe state political turf a juxtaposition of corporate governance experience as well as exceptional business and administrative competence that could combine to translate into greater Gombe state if given the mandate at the polls next year.

Politically, when weighing the trio of Pantami, Tinka and Gwamna, the latter is not only more popular but also possesses broader political and economic networks that transcend the borders of both Gombe state and Nigeria. He is, therefore, strategically better positioned to govern Gombe state as the Jewel in the Savannah walks and works into the future.

Mukhtar Jarmajo, Bauchi