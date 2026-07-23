Glasgow Aglow with Pride as Team Nigeria, 73 Other Countries Kickoff 2026 Commonwealth Games

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will officially begin today in Glasgow, Scotland with Team Nigeria aiming to better her previous record at the multi-sport fiesta formerly known as the Empire Games. This will be the fourth edition that Scotland is hosting after the ones held in 1970, 1986, 2014 and now 2026. Glasgow 2026 will take place from July 23 to August 2, featuring about 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth Games Associations competing for 215 gold medals across 10 sports.

According to the organisers, Glasgow 2026 promises an altogether brilliant Games, combining world‑class sport with a future‑focused vision delivered through the vibrant spirit of the city.

Set within a concentrated eight‑mile corridor, the Games will feature 10 sports and six Para sports, across four iconic venues, including Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow International Arena and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Highlights include a record-breaking Para sport programme, the biggest Track Cycling, Swimming and 3×3 Basketball competitions in Commonwealth Games history, and the return of the Commonwealth Mile event. in Athletics.

And of course, traditional track & field events like boxing, judo, weightlifting, and the Para sports are Team Nigeria’s strong areas of comparative advantage and will maximize these sports to better her previous outings.

After the country’s first batch of athletes stormed Glasgow from their training camp in Aberdeen earlier in the week, the rest of the team are booked to arrive today.

Expectedly, all eyes are on the Para weightlifters to lift the country, once again.

Before Team Nigeria departed Aberdeen for Glasgow, there was general consensus amongst the athletes and coaches that they have never had it so good in terms of the welfare package for athletes and their officials. There were increases across board in camp allowances and even what the athletes stand to get if they win medals.

Under the new incentive scheme, every athlete will earn $200 per day throughout the competition, while coaches will receive $250 daily, an increase from the $150 and $200 paid respectively during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The reward system for medal winners has also been significantly enhanced. Athletes who win gold medals will receive an immediate $3,000 cash prize, while silver and bronze medalists will earn $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Coaches will also be rewarded for every medal won by their athletes.

In addition, the Federal Government will pay performance bonuses directly into the bank accounts of medalists. Gold medalists will receive an extra $5,000, silver medalists $3,000, and bronze medalists $2,000.

With both incentives combined, a Nigerian athlete who wins a gold medal stands to earn up to $8,000. To ease the financial burden of travelling to and from camp, the NSC has approved ₦500,000 for every athlete and official.

The amount comprises ₦250,000 for transportation to the national camp in Abuja and another ₦250,000 to facilitate the early booking of return flights after the Games.

What all these monetary incentives are aimed at is to ensure that never again will Nigerian athletes complain of been shortchanged by officials of the sports commission and national federations.

In the Games preview of top stars expected to reach the podiums, Team Nigeria’s athletes featured prominently in most of the key sports. Team Nigeria’s female Captain Folashade Oluwafemiayo who is gunning for another Games’ gold after her World record feat four years ago in Birmingham, was listed as another potential world champion with another new record in the heavyweight category. The same for Rita Ferdinand, Esther Nworgu and Esther Onyema.

However, action will not take place in tack and field until next week. Some of Nigeria’s strong 29-member athletics contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth have been giving semblances of what to expect in their various events at both the World Athletics Diamond League and other races around the world. World record holder, Tobi Amusan has never hidden her intention to defend her gold medal. Same as new boy, Kanyisola Ajaiyi. That lad has become a phenomenon, rewriting history books around. His rivalry with Jamaica’s world champions Oblique Seville has unexpectedly made him the man to beat over the 100m distance. The duo will definitely carry the rivalry into the Game with focus on Kanyisola to leave Glasgow with the gold medal. You never can tell if either Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala or Akanni Simbine of South Africa may stun the favorites for the gold.

Team Nigeria’s athletics team having 16 female and 13 male athletes, blending experienced campaigner super with exciting young talents is expected to make their mark in Glasgow with the likes of Samuel Ogazi, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ashe, Patience George, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Temitope Adeshina, Esther Joseph, Blessing Ogundiran, and rising stars Jessica Oji and Jami Schlueter, who recently switched their sporting allegiance to represent Nigeria.