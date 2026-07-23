Wolves May Attract FIFA Sanctions After Arokodare’s Training Ground Drama 

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relationship with Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has reached its lowest point after a dramatic confrontation at the club’s Compton Park training ground.

What began as a transfer disagreement has now turned into a disciplinary crisis that could even leave the Championship club facing problems under FIFA’s latest player protection rules.

The situation exploded when Arokodare reportedly refused to leave the training pitch after Wolves’ coaching staff instructed him not to train with the first team. His refusal forced club officials to cancel the entire first-team training session, bringing preparations to a complete halt.

According to reports, the incident has changed the atmosphere around the club.

“Understand Wolves training was cancelled yesterday following Tolu Arokodare’s refusal to leave the pitch when asked not to train with squad. Cesar Peixoto seemingly not tolerating ‘player power’ & poor discipline levels. Extra security enforced today at Compton Park to make sure he was not at training ground. Arokodare will not be part of the squad travelling to Maidenhead United tomorrow night.”

Following the incident, Wolves reportedly increased security at Compton Park to stop the Nigerian striker from entering the training facilities. The club has also excluded him from first-team activities, while manager Cesar Peixoto has left him out of the squad travelling to face Maidenhead United in their next pre-season fixture.

Peixoto’s decision to leave Arokodare out of the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal made it clear that he was no longer part of the manager’s plans. Wolves’ decision to bring back experienced striker Raul Jimenez further pushed the Nigerian down the attacking pecking order.

Arokodare has already informed Wolves that he wants to leave this summer. However, his departure has stalled because the club wants more than €20 million to recover most of the money they paid Genk.

The timing of the dispute could create even bigger problems for Wolves because FIFA introduced major changes to its player protection regulations last month together with the global players’ union, FIFPRO.

The updated Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), particularly reforms to Article 17, were designed to stop clubs from isolating players simply because they want them to leave.

Under the new rules, clubs are no longer allowed to force contracted players to train separately from the main squad or place them in so-called “bomb squads” as a way of pressuring them into accepting transfers.

Players must continue training with the first team unless there is a genuine sporting reason or a documented medical issue preventing their participation. Sending established professionals to youth or reserve squads without a sporting justification is now considered an abusive practice.

If FIFA determines that a club has breached these rules, the consequences can be severe. Players remain entitled to receive their full salaries and benefits. They may also seek contract termination and leave on a free transfer instead of generating a transfer fee for their club.

The regulations also give players direct access to FIFA if domestic football authorities fail to resolve disputes. Clubs found guilty could face financial penalties, transfer bans and other sporting sanctions. Any unpaid wages would also attract an automatic eight percent interest charge.

The reforms also prevent clubs from using pressure tactics such as withholding player documents or manipulating registration processes to force exits.

That means Wolves’ handling of Arokodare’s situation could become more than just a transfer dispute. If the club’s treatment of the Nigerian striker is found to breach FIFA’s new regulations, the Championship side could face significant sporting and financial consequences.