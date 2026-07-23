2025 Licensing Round: NUPRC Moves to Rebuild Trust in Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The 2025 Licensing Round which culminated in a commercial bid conference last Tuesday in Abuja carried a responsibility beyond allocating acreage. It was an opportunity to show that Nigeria’s upstream petroleum regulatory culture is evolving, writes Emmanuel Addeh.

Following the announcement of Nigeria’s 2025 Licensing Round winners at the Commercial Bid Conference in Abuja, focus shifted to the companies awarded new petroleum assets.



Thirty-one companies secured 37 oil and gas blocks after a competitive process that drew 200 bids from 143 qualified companies, covering assets in the Niger Delta, deep offshore, and frontier basins.



These results are significant as the awarded assets are expected to add about 500 million barrels to Nigeria’s reserves and increase daily crude oil and condensate production by at least 300,000 barrels within three years. This supports the government’s goal of reaching 3 million barrels per day by 2030. Additionally, these assets will generate government revenue, foreign exchange, employment, technology transfer, and broader economic benefits.



However, the commercial awards represent only one aspect of the overall narrative. A more important question is whether Nigeria has shown it can allocate petroleum rights through a process that investors view as transparent, predictable, and credible. That question has followed every licensing exercise in Nigeria for decades.



For many years, licensing rounds were characterised as much by uncertainty as opportunity. Long intervals between bid rounds made planning difficult for investors, while concerns over discretionary decision-making and opaque processes often overshadowed the assets themselves. Even after the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) established a clearer legal framework for acreage administration, confidence would ultimately depend not on legislation alone but on how consistently those principles were implemented in practice.



This objective was apparent from the beginning of the process. In her opening address to the Commercial Bid Conference, the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, deliberately described the event not as the conclusion of a process, but as part of a longer institutional journey. “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey, which began eight months ago,” she told participants. “I intentionally refrain from calling it a climax, as this is not the conclusion,” she added.

Instead of treating the licensing round as a standalone achievement, the Commission presented it as part of a efforts to reform how Nigeria manages petroleum opportunities. The focus was on ensuring that each stage, from registration to bid opening, followed published rules, met announced timelines, and could withstand public scrutiny.



That commitment was reflected in the way the exercise was conducted.



Participation requirements, technical criteria, and evaluation parameters were published in the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines before bidding began. Prospective bidders’ questions were addressed through a dedicated portal, webinars, a pre-bid conference, and structured engagement. Technical evaluations were completed before commercial bids opened, ensuring financial offers were only considered from bidders who demonstrated technical and operational capacity.



Perhaps most significantly, the commercial bid opening itself took place publicly before participants, with representatives of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), relevant government ministries and other stakeholders observing the process.

For the Commission, this approach extended beyond procedural requirements. “Allocating petroleum rights is a matter of public trust,” Eyesan said. “It requires a process that can withstand independent scrutiny,” she emphasised. This philosophy signifies a notable evolution in the relationship between regulators and investors.



In mature petroleum jurisdictions, transparency is not simply an anti-corruption measure. It is an investment signal. Exploration and production require long-term commitments, often spanning decades. Companies invest billions before production begins, so confidence in regulatory processes is nearly as important as geological potential. Investors need assurance that evaluation criteria are clear, consistently applied, and protected from arbitrary changes. The Commission aimed to reinforce investor confidence through active participation rather than rhetoric.

Nearly 300 companies initially expressed interest in the available acreage. After prequalification, 196 applicants advanced, and 143 companies submitted 200 technical and commercial bids for 37 of the 50 assets. Participants included established operators, indigenous firms, international investors, and new entrants to Nigeria’s upstream sector.



For the Commission, these figures reflected renewed confidence in both Nigeria’s geological potential and the credibility of the process through which opportunities were being allocated. “This validates our commitment to offering Nigerian opportunities on an equitable basis to all stakeholders,” Eyesan observed, adding that the breadth of participation demonstrated confidence in Nigeria’s upstream potential and suggested that efforts to improve the country’s competitiveness for investment capital were beginning to produce results.



The Commission’s approach to evaluating bids was also noteworthy. Rather than focusing solely on the size of the signature bonus, technical competence, proposed work programmes, financial capacity, execution capability and long-term value to government formed central components of the assessment. Commercial bids considered not only immediate payments but also work programme commitments and performance security.

“The winning bidder,” Eyesan explained, “will be the bidder with the highest weighted aggregate score and the bid that delivers the best overall long-term value to Government, not simply the highest immediate payment.”



Petroleum acreage creates little value simply by changing ownership. Its contribution begins when exploration programmes commence, discoveries are appraised, development projects proceed, and production commences, the commission explained.



According to the NUPRC, successful bidders must satisfy post-award obligations prescribed under the Petroleum Industry Act, including payment of signature bonuses, provision of guarantees and execution of contractual documentation before Petroleum Prospecting Licences are formally granted. Those unable to satisfy these conditions within 90 days risk forfeiting their awards, with reserve bidders eligible to assume those positions.



The Commission delivered a clear message to successful companies. “An award is not a trophy to be held,” Eyesan told bidders. “It is an obligation to invest, drill, develop and produce.”



This emphasis indicates a shift in regulatory thinking. Success is now increasingly measured by the speed at which acreage progresses from allocation to production, rather than by the number of licences awarded.



The significance of the 2025 Licensing Round therefore extends beyond the companies that were awarded assets. It represents an attempt by Nigeria’s upstream regulator to demonstrate that transparency, consistency and accountability are becoming embedded within the country’s acreage administration framework.



Whether that confidence deepens will ultimately depend not on a single licensing round but on whether these standards are sustained over time. Perhaps the clearest indication of that ambition came before the Commercial Bid Conference had even concluded.



In announcing that President Bola Tinubu had already approved the commencement of the Nigeria 2026 Licensing Round, the Commission signalled that licensing is intended to become a regular feature of Nigeria’s upstream investment landscape rather than an occasional event. Regular, predictable opportunities allow companies to plan exploration portfolios with greater certainty and reinforce the credibility that transparent processes are designed to build.



Ultimately, the most enduring legacy of the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round may not be the list of companies that secured petroleum assets. Instead, it may be that investors gained greater confidence that the rules governing these opportunities are becoming clearer, more consistent, and more predictable than in previous licensing rounds.