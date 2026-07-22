Troops Intensify Offensive Against Terrorist Propaganda Network, Confirm Killing of ISWAP Chief Photographer, Foreign Accomplices

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intensified their offensive against the propaganda machinery of terrorist groups in the North-east, recording a major breakthrough with the killing of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)’s chief photographer and several foreign accomplices during a series of coordinated operations.

In a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the military described the latest development as a significant blow to the terrorist group’s media, intelligence and operational capabilities.

Confirming the killing of the terrorist propagandist and his accomplices, the statement said: “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has confirmed the elimination of Abu Salim al-Barnawi, a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP raid commander turned chief photographer and propaganda operative, during the failed terrorist attack on a military location last week. Further reports confirmed Abu Salim was eliminated alongside other members of the ISWAP mobile media team, including Abu Umar Khattab and Abu Khalid Usman. It could be recalled that the video camera was recovered among the other items stated in OPHK official statement.”

Captain Goni said the terrorist group had now been compelled to acknowledge his death through the publication of an obituary, exposing yet another significant loss within its dwindling ranks.

According to him, “Intelligence indicates that Abu Salim al-Barnawi previously led cross-border terrorist raids into Cameroon before being reassigned to the group’s media wing, where he was responsible for photographing and filming terrorist attacks, producing propaganda, and glorifying the group’s atrocities in an attempt to recruit impressionable individuals and deceive the public.

“The elimination of Abu Salim’s led ISWAP mobile media team during the failed infiltration attempt at Cross Kauwa on 12 July 2026, further underscores the devastating impact of Operation Hadin Kai’s sustained offensive operations. During the failed attack, troops inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, eliminating several high-profile fighters including a Syrian Arab, a Quaid named Aliyu Zabarmari, while another Arab mercenary remains missing till date. Several other key fighters sustained severe injuries as they fled under intense military pressure.”

The statement added that Abu Salim’s elimination was another clear demonstration that the sustained offensive operations of Operation Hadin Kai were yielding tangible results.

It noted that the loss of such seasoned operatives further degrades the terrorists’ operational capability, weakens their propaganda apparatus, erodes their command structure, and diminishes their ability to spread extremist narratives and project an illusion of strength.

Captain Goni further stated: “The issuance of an obituary by the terrorist group is a direct confirmation of the increasing pressure being exerted by Operation Hadin Kai. It also reflects the growing difficulty the terrorists face in replacing experienced operatives who have been systematically eliminated through sustained military operations. As their ranks continue to shrink and their propaganda machinery deteriorates, the group’s capacity to inspire, recruit, and coordinate attacks is steadily being eroded.”

He reaffirmed that Operation Hadin Kai remained resolute in sustaining relentless, intelligence-driven offensive operations to hunt down and eliminate the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP, dismantle their support and propaganda networks, deny them freedom of action, and ensure the complete restoration of peace and security across the North-east.