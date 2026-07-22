As Insecurity Persists, Defence Industry Elects New Leadership to Drive Local Arms Production

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Against the backdrop of persistent insecurity and increasing calls for Nigeria to produce more of its military equipment locally, the Defence Industry Association of Nigeria (DIAN) has elected a new Executive Committee, promising to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing, expand technology partnerships and accelerate the growth of the nation’s defence industrial base.

The development comes at a time when Nigeria is intensifying efforts to reduce dependence on imported military hardware and build a self-reliant defence industry capable of supporting the operational needs of the Armed Forces and other security agencies confronting terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft and other emerging security threats.

Leading the newly elected Executive Committee is Maj. Gen. B.I. Alaya of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) as Chairman. Other members include Alhaji Saifullahi Babangida of Vinicius Global Link Ltd as Vice Chairman, Ogonna Okonkwo of DICON-SMARTFIT Ltd as General Secretary, Otunba Adedotun Henry Bademosi of Phylote Nigeria Limited as Financial Secretary, Dr. Chuks Ekwueme of UNICCON Group of Companies as Treasurer, Sunday Akhigbe of White-Hat Consults Ltd as Welfare Secretary, Bem Ibrahim Garba of DICON Gray Insignia Nigeria Ltd as Publicity Secretary, and Charles Ibanga of X-Shield Solutions Company Limited as Assistant Financial Secretary.

Announcing the outcome of the election in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Ogonna Okonkwo, the Association said the new leadership would provide strategic direction for Nigeria’s foremost body representing companies and organisations operating in the defence, security, aerospace and related industrial sectors.

According to the statement, the incoming Executive Committee is committed to consolidating on the achievements of its predecessors by strengthening collaboration among industry players, expanding engagement with government institutions and development partners, promoting innovation and supporting local content initiatives capable of transforming Nigeria’s defence industrial ecosystem.

The Association noted that the importance of a vibrant indigenous defence industry has become more pronounced as Nigeria continues to grapple with evolving security challenges, stressing that local production of defence equipment and technologies would not only improve national security but also stimulate economic diversification, create high-skilled jobs, encourage technology transfer and attract investment into the sector.

It said a stronger and better-coordinated defence industry would also provide a unified platform for manufacturers, researchers and policymakers to collaborate in developing homegrown solutions tailored to Nigeria’s security realities.

“The Association remains committed to supporting the Federal Government’s vision of building a resilient and globally competitive defence manufacturing sector capable of meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies while positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in defence technology and industrial capability,” the statement said.

The new Executive Committee also paid tribute to the immediate past leadership of the Association for laying a solid foundation through improved stakeholder engagement, stronger industry collaboration and enhanced visibility for Nigeria’s indigenous defence manufacturers.

It pledged to deepen partnerships with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, research institutions, development partners and private sector operators to unlock new opportunities for local defence companies and expand Nigeria’s industrial capacity.

The Association further reaffirmed its determination to champion policies that would strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, encourage research and development, promote technology transfer and enable Nigerian defence companies to compete effectively in regional and international markets.

The Defence Industry Association of Nigeria is the umbrella body representing companies involved in the country’s defence, security, aerospace and allied industrial sectors. The Association serves as a strategic platform for collaboration between government, industry, academia and international partners in advancing indigenous defence capabilities.

The emergence of a new leadership comes as the Federal Government pursues sweeping reforms aimed at revitalising the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and expanding local production of military platforms, ammunition, protective equipment, surveillance systems and other strategic defence technologies.

Security experts have consistently argued that developing a robust domestic defence manufacturing industry is essential to Nigeria’s long-term national security strategy. Beyond reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, they say indigenous production would shorten procurement timelines, lower operational costs, strengthen strategic autonomy and position Nigeria as a leading defence manufacturing hub in West Africa.

Against this backdrop, expectations are high that the new DIAN leadership will play a pivotal role in mobilising private sector investment, fostering innovation and accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s defence industrial base at a time when strengthening national security has become both an economic and strategic imperative.