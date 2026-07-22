Ghana Supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for Sahara

Ghana has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only realistic and lasting basis for a mutually acceptable solution to the Sahara issue,aligning itself with a growing number of Western, African and Arab countries that back Rabat’s position on the dispute.

According to a Statement by Morocco’s foreign ministry, this position was expressed in the Joint Communiqué issued following the talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Tuesday in Accra.

Bourita paid a working visit to Ghana where he is co-chairing the 2nd session of the Joint Cooperation Committee with his Ghanaian counterpart.

The statement added that “Ghana also welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which expresses total support for the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate and lead negotiations on the basis of Morocco’s autonomy proposal, in order to reach a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution to the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter.”

This position from Ghana, as reaffirmed by its head of diplomacy, falls within the continuous international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in favor of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty.

A number of countries have recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces in the Sahara and supported the country’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and realistic solution to the dispute.

To date, more than 20 countries have opened consulates in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, while over 110 UN member states have expressed support for the Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible basis for a lasting political settlement.