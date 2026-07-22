Tinubu, Oborevwori Women Support Group Empowers 250 in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

FOOG Women Support Group yesterday empowered over 250 men and women in Delta Central senatorial district as part of efforts to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The programme with the theme: ‘Men/Women Empowerment Programme in Line with the Renewed Hope for MORE Initiative’, was aimed at promoting the ideals of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, and supporting the livelihoods of beneficiaries through the distribution of empowerment items.

The FOOG Women Support Group for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori 2027 Continuity and Empowerment Programme was held at Okpe Hall, Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director-General of FOOG, Chief (Mrs.) Esther Okotie-Eboh, described the event as more than a political gathering, stressing that it was a platform to promote continuity, stability and sustained development.

She called on Nigerians, particularly women in Delta State, to support the re-election bids of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori in 2027.

According to her, FOOG remains committed to the ideals of continuity, stability and national progress, insisting that the achievements recorded by both leaders should be consolidated through a second term in office.

“This gathering is not just about politics; it is about the future of our nation. It is about continuity, stability and building on the solid foundation being laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our working Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori,” she said.

Okotie-Eboh noted that the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the MORE Agenda was already evident across the country and Delta State, adding that the visible achievements of both administrations spoke for themselves.

She urged members of FOOG and other supporters to mobilise responsibly and work towards ensuring the success of the Tinubu-Oborevwori ticket in the 2027 elections.

The FOOG director-general also expressed appreciation to the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Orhue I, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, for supporting the empowerment initiative.

She explained that the donated items were intended to improve the livelihoods of beneficiaries, strengthen their businesses and enhance their economic well-being.

Also, the Delta Central senatorial district Coordinator of the FOOG Women Support Group, Chief Hon. (Mrs.) Dora Sakpaide, urged women across the district to support the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

She commended the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, describing both administrations as people-oriented and committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Sakpaide said Governor Oborevwori had transformed Delta State through extensive infrastructure development, including the construction of more than 510 roads and bridges spanning about 1,450 kilometres, while major projects such as the PTI, DSC and Enerhen Junction flyovers were progressing steadily.

She added that the governor had strengthened healthcare delivery through the upgrading of primary healthcare centres, free healthcare services for pregnant women and children, support for widows and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

She also credited President Tinubu’s administration with implementing economic reforms, road construction, port reforms and energy investments which, according to her, were creating new opportunities for states, including Delta.

Beneficiaries at the programme received varieties of empowerment items, including large coolers, cooking pots, and large frying pans to support their businesses and household needs.

Elderly persons, physically challenged beneficiaries and other vulnerable members of the community were also presented with tripod walking sticks to aid their mobility.

The programme attracted political stakeholders, traditional leaders, community representatives, members of FOOG, women groups and supporters from across Delta Central senatorial district.

The group had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue I, at his palace in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, ahead of the women empowerment programme in the area.

The delegation, led by the Director-General of the group, Esther Okotie-Eboh, was received alongside the Traditional Prime Minister of Okpe Kingdom, Okakuro Mike Afe, and other palace chiefs.

Speaking during the visit, Okotie-Eboh described herself as a proud daughter of the Okpe Kingdom, and said the group had come to seek the monarch’s royal blessing before embarking on the empowerment programme for women in Delta Central Senatorial District.

Responding, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom commended the FOOG Women Support Group for its commitment to improving the lives of the people through empowerment.

The monarch stressed that peace remained the foundation for meaningful development, praying for continued peace and stability in Nigeria.

He noted that initiatives such as the empowerment programme would enable the people to feel the impact of governance at the grassroots.