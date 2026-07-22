APC Elders Accuse Yari of Backing PRP Guber Candidate  in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Group has accused former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, of allegedly sponsoring the governorship ambition of Senator Shehu Buba of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The group described the move as anti-party activity capable of destabilising the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the group’s Zonal Secretary, Dr. Mustafa Babayo Tunga, the elders described the alleged actions of Senator Yari, a prominent APC chieftain, as a calculated attempt to weaken the party’s campaign structure and electoral prospects in Bauchi State.

The statement, which was made available to journalists in Bauchi, vowed to resist any individual using influence or financial resources to sow division within the party.

“We are aware of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari’s alleged efforts to build a political structure through financial inducements to some APC supporters across the state in support of Senator Shehu Buba of the PRP against our party’s governorship candidate, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general election,” the statement read.

According to the elders, Senator Yari was allegedly involved in meetings with some political stakeholders in Abuja where strategies were discussed to mobilise support for the PRP governorship candidate despite his membership of the opposition party.

The group also alleged that vehicles and other forms of support had been provided to strengthen Senator Buba’s political structure.

It maintained that Senator Buba, having left the APC, no longer had any relationship with the party, warning that anyone supporting his governorship ambition should be regarded as an opponent of the APC.

“Senator Buba has nothing to do with our party. He voluntarily left the APC for the PRP. Anyone openly supporting him is working against the interest of our great party,” the statement added.

The elders called on the national chairman of the APC to investigate the allegations and take disciplinary action against Senator Yari if found culpable, saying such steps were necessary to preserve unity and cohesion within the party.

“It is unfortunate that one of our political leaders is allegedly working to undermine the APC’s chances in Bauchi State by supporting the ambition of a candidate who abandoned the party for personal interests,” the group stated.

The APC Elders Group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and securing victory for the party in the Bauchi State governorship election, insisting that the party remained united despite the alleged attempts to create internal divisions.