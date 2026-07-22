Transcorp Hotels Grows H1 Profit, Posts ₦13.7bn PBT Despite Challenging Market

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc , has announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by disciplined cost management and continued operational excellence despite moderated revenue.

The Company delivered ₦10.5 billion in profit after tax, a 21% increase from ₦8.7 billion in Q2 2025, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 12% to ₦13.7 billion from ₦12.2 billion in the same period in 2025.

According to key highlights in the report, revenue stood at ₦44.4 billion, compared to ₦46.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting softer market demand in the company’s International Business segment. Despite this, Profit Before Tax increased by 12 per cent to ₦13.7 billion from ₦12.2 billion, while Profit After Tax rose by 21 per cent to ₦10.5 billion, compared to ₦8.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. The company’s Operating Expense Margin also improved by three percentage points, underscoring continued operational efficiency and prudent cost management.

These results validate Transcorp Hotels’ resilience and focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzoamaka Oshogwe commented:”Our Q2 2026 performance reflects the resilience of our business and the disciplined execution of our strategy in a dynamic operating environment. While market conditions remained challenging, we continued to deliver strong profitability by staying focused on operational excellence, commercial agility, and creating exceptional experiences for our guests.

We remain committed to strengthening our market leadership, investing strategically in our business, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Chief Finance Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, added: “Our disciplined approach to cost management, revenue optimisation, and operational execution delivered a 12% increase in Profit Before Tax to ₦13.7 billion, alongside a 21% growth in Profit After Tax to ₦10.5 billion, compared with ₦8.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. These strong financial results reinforce the resilience of our business, provide a solid platform for sustainable growth, and position us to continue investing strategically while delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Beyond the numbers, Transcorp Hotels continues to strengthen its portfolio of iconic assets. Transcorp Hilton Abuja remains one of the Company’s flagship properties, while Transcorp Centre, one of West Africa’s largest purpose-built event and conference venues, is fast becoming a landmark for business, tourism, and world-class events in Nigeria. Since its launch, the venue has hosted several landmark gatherings, further cementing its position as a premier venue for high-profile corporate and social gatherings.