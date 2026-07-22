Senate Mourning Sen. Adeniyi, Hails His Patriotism

Senate on Wednesday mourned former Sen. Anthony Adeniyi, SAN, describing him as a patriotic statesman, accomplished legal luminary and humble lawmaker whose service inspired his colleagues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeniyi represented Ekiti South senatorial district between 2011 and 2015 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Leading the motion, Sen. Yemi Adaramadu (Ekiti South), said Adeniyi dedicated his life to justice, democracy, good governance and national development through principled legislative service and commitment.

Adaramadu said, “Throughout in his lifetime, Sen. Adeniyi was celebrated for humility, patriotism and unwavering commitment to justice, democracy and Nigeria’s enduring national development.”

He said the former senator died on June 24, 2026 at the age of 75, leaving behind remarkable legacies widely celebrated across legal, political and public service.

According to him, Sen. Adeniyi is widely mourned by the legal community, political leaders, colleagues and the people of Ekiti South senatorial district for exemplary service.

Adaramadu described the deceased as a cherished colleague, saying, “I would have asked for one hour of silence, but one minute because he was dear.”

Contributing, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) recalled Adeniyi’s exceptional humour, saying that his cheerful disposition and dedication distinguished him as one of the Senate’s unforgettable personalities and colleague.

Abaribe said, “We fondly called him ‘Babalawo’ because he always joked about turning troublesome colleagues into goats, bringing laughter throughout Senate proceedings.”

He described the deceased as a dedicated patriot whose contributions to his constituency, community and legal profession would remain enduring legacies for generations to come.

Quoting English poet John Donne, Abaribe said, “Ask not for whom the bell tolls; good men’s deeds live after them. May his soul rest peacefully”.

Abaribe also recalled Adeniyi attained the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) while serving as a senator, describing the feat as remarkable and inspirational.

He said many believed attaining SAN while serving was impossible, adding that he remained focused, achieved his goal, and inspired others through determination and excellence.

Abaribe commended Adaramadu for sponsoring the motion, stressing that public servants deserved recognition both during their lifetime and after their contributions to national development.

“We must appreciate our colleagues’ services while alive and continue recognising their sacrifices after death because they helped build this great nation together,” Abaribe said

Following the lawmakers’ tributes, the Senate observed one minute’s silence and resolved to send a delegation to Ekiti to be led by the senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele to formally convey condolences to the bereaved family.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed that condolences of the 10th Senate be conveyed to Adeniyi’s family and the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District.(NAN)