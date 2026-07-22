PVD Applauds Mutfwang’s Fertiliser Initiative, Charges Farmers to Boost Food Production

The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy (PVD) has commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for providing fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates, describing the initiative as a major boost to agricultural production and food security in the state.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chris Ishaku, the group said the intervention demonstrates the governor’s commitment to easing the burden of rising farming costs while improving the livelihoods of rural communities.

According to the group, the decision to make fertilisers available at affordable prices comes at a crucial period when many farmers are struggling with the high cost of agricultural inputs.

“PVD believes that this intervention has the potential to significantly increase food production, enhance farmers’ incomes and reinforce Plateau State’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural hubs,” the statement said.

The organisation, however, urged beneficiaries to ensure that the fertilisers are used strictly for farming purposes, warning against selling or diverting the subsidised inputs for personal gain.

“The real benefit of this initiative will not be measured by the number of bags distributed but by the bumper harvests that result from their proper application. Farmers should resist the temptation to sell the fertilisers for immediate financial returns, as doing so would defeat the purpose of the government’s intervention,” Ishaku said.

PVD stressed that every bag of fertiliser applied to farms would contribute to increased productivity, improved household incomes and greater food availability across the state.

The group encouraged farmers to maximise the opportunity by cultivating larger areas, embracing improved farming practices and working towards achieving higher yields during the current farming season.

It also called on relevant government agencies and community leaders to continue monitoring the distribution process to ensure that the fertilisers reach genuine farmers and are used for their intended purpose.

PVD reaffirmed its support for policies and programmes that promote agricultural development, food security and sustainable economic growth, expressing optimism that the fertiliser subsidy programme would deliver lasting benefits to Plateau State if properly utilised by beneficiaries.