FG’ll Ensure Maritime Seminar Resolutions Are Translated to Policy, Legislation, Says SGF

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday pledged to ensure that resolutions from the 18th International Maritime Seminar for Judges are translated into policy, legislation, and institutional reforms.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the commitment in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the seminar organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute and the Nigerian Maritime Law Association.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, Senator Akume stated that maritime justice is “not a sectoral concern but a national governance issue” that directly impacts trade, investment and the cost of living for Nigerians.

He noted that when a maritime claim is delayed in court, trade suffers, adding; “When a ship arrest is poorly executed, investor confidence falls. When cargo disputes go unresolved, the cost of essential imports rises — and ordinary Nigerians bear that cost.”

Akume explained that effective maritime commerce requires harmony among key agencies including the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Federal High Court.

He said the Office of the SGF would provide the coordinating platform to ensure data sharing, regulatory alignment, and follow-through on the seminar’s recommendations, noting that: “Where resolutions call for legislative review, we will engage the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Justice. Where they require ratification of international conventions, we will ensure executive attention.”

Akume commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for declaring the seminar open, noting that a “strong, knowledgeable, and independent judiciary is not a complement to national development. It is a precondition for it”.

He also welcomed Chief Justices and senior judicial officers from Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Kenya and Liberia, describing their presence as proof of trust in Nigeria’s commitment to regional judicial cooperation.

He expressed hope that the forum would accelerate the harmonisation of commercial and maritime laws in West Africa to boost intra-African shipping and trade.

He noted that a credible and efficient maritime justice system is “foundational” to attracting investors and positioning Nigeria as a competitive hub in global shipping even as he praised the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for sustaining the seminar since 1995, calling the 31-year milestone “a legacy worthy of national commendation”.

Linking the seminar to the President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Akume said the Blue Economy has been made a strategic priority to drive jobs, investment and economic diversification, and called on inter-agency synergy drive to unlock the sector.

He equally acknowledged the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the Nigerian Maritime Law Association for their enduring partnership, saying the strength of the seminar lies in collaboration between regulatory, judicial and professional institutions.

Delivering his keynote address, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, urged the judiciary to prepare for a new generation of maritime disputes arising from autonomous ships, digital shipping and the global transition to cleaner maritime transport.

He stated that the rapid evolution of maritime technology was creating unprecedented legal questions around liability, navigational responsibility, insurance, collision regulations and the allocation of responsibility when autonomous vessels or their systems fail.

He added that the annual seminar has become one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for strengthening maritime students, enhancing judicial capacity, and promoting excellence in the administration of judges within Nigeria’s marine and marine economy sector.

According to Oyetola, “The enduring motto of this seminar, ‘Advancing Maritime Justice, Strengthening Global Trade,’ aptly captures the indispensable relationship between a sound legal system and a prosperous maritime economy. Maritime commerce flourishes where the rule of law is respected, contractual obligations are enforced, disputes are resolved fairly and expeditiously, and judicial decisions inspire confidence among investors and trading partners.”

Also speaking, the CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun, said the maritime sector serves as a vital channel for the movement of goods and services, facilitates international trade, supports economic growth and contributes significantly to employment and national revenue.

The CJN further emphasised the importance of effective and prompt dispensation of admiralty justice, noting that maritime disputes often involve complex, time-sensitive and cross-border transactions.

She stressed that delays in resolving such disputes could disrupt commercial operations, increase costs, undermine investor confidence and affect the smooth functioning of the maritime industry.

She therefore underscored the need for a responsive, efficient and specialised system of admiralty justice capable of resolving maritime disputes in a timely and effective manner.

The three-day seminar is expected to address contemporary issues in admiralty law, port operations and dispute resolution, with participation from judges and maritime experts across Africa.