Stakeholders Back NCC’s Zero-rated Access to Educational Platforms

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders drawn from government, industry, international development organisations and the private sector have expressed strong support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) initiative to provide zero-rated access to educational platforms and digital learning content for students and learners across Nigeria.

The endorsement was made during the first public consultation forum on the proposed framework titled “Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria,” held by the commission in Abuja.

Participants described the initiative as a significant step towards promoting not only connectivity, but also equitable access to education and digital inclusion across the country.

During the deliberations, participants emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration among stakeholders, as well as sustained investments in network expansion and infrastructure upgrades by telecommunications operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

In his opening remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed that the Industry Committee established to develop the initiative had carefully examined its technical, policy, regulatory and commercial dimensions.

He explained that the committee subsequently developed a consultation paper to facilitate stakeholder engagement and gather public input on the proposed framework.

Represented by the Director, Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis Department at NCC, Ayuba Shuaibu, Maida stressed that broad-based stakeholder participation was critical to developing a framework that reflects industry realities while advancing national educational objectives.