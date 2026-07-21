Renewable Firm Pledges More Investment in Nigeria’s Clean Energy Sector

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





A renewable energy firm, All On, has said it’s committed to more investments and innovations to achieve clean and sustainable energy in Nigeria, especially in the rural communities.

Speaking during the celebration of ‘Decade of Impact with All On at 10 Hackathon’, aimed at inspiring the next generation of clean energy innovators in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, stated that for the past 10 years, the firm has invested in people, businesses, and partnerships that are expanding access to clean energy across Nigeria.

She described the All On Partnerships for Energy Access, as a foremost impact investment company in Nigeria’s energy access sector, and builds on that commitment, giving young innovators the opportunity to develop practical solutions that will help shape the future of our energy sector.

According to her, as it celebrates a decade of expanding energy access across Nigeria, the Hackathon reflects its belief that the next decade of impact will be shaped not only by the investments it makes, but also by the innovators it inspires.

The firm aims to achieve this by creating opportunities for young people to develop practical solutions to real-world challenges, which All On is helping build the talent, ideas, and leadership that will drive Nigeria’s clean energy future.

She described All On Partnerships for Energy Access as an independent impact investing company, which was seeded by Shell to catalyse the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

As part of the anniversary, the firm brought together students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) among others for practical innovation in the clean energy sector.

Participants were organised into six multidisciplinary teams, combining diverse skills and perspectives to design and pitch innovative clean energy solutions addressing challenges across healthcare, education, agriculture, fisheries, cold-chain logistics, and productive use of energy.

The company said the practical innovation was designed to encourage innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship.

It challenged participants to develop solutions that were not only technically sound, but also commercially viable, financially sustainable, digitally enabled, and capable of delivering meaningful social impact.